Cardiovascular Health: This 7-Day Low-Calorie Meal Plan Can Be A Game Changer!

Cardiovascular Health: This 7-Day Low Calorie Meal Plan Can Be A Game Changer!

Keep your heart healthy and lose weight with this delicious 1,200-calorie meal plan.

The best way to protect yourself against cardiovascular diseases is by following a healthy diet and lifestyle. According to a review published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, people can really reduce the risk of developing heart diseases by avoiding excess alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, incorporating heart healthy foods and by getting enough and quality sleep. Following these religiously does require a lot of discipline but a little sacrifice can go a long way literally because it may help you avert heart disease related deaths.

Experts suggest people to follow a 1,200 calorie meal plan in order to take care of their heart health. This can help people lose 1 to 2 pounds on a weekly basis very easily. Why is it important for people to maintain weight? Weight gain can cause a variety of complications for people starting from cholesterol, atherosclerosis, high blood pressure and diabetes which in turn increases the risk of developing heart diseases, suffering from heart attacks and strokes.

We have charted a 7-day low calorie meal plant for you for better cardiovascular health with the help of experts.

TRENDING NOW

Day 1

How you distribute your meals during the day is up to your but the following food items are recommended, salads, leafy vegetables, sliced avocado, multigrain bread, fruits, orange, hummus, chicken and broccoli.

Day 2 And Day 3

Keep vegetables as a daily diet, fruits are also a must, cook in very less oil and try using olive oil instead of ordinary sunflower oil, cottage cheese is very healthy and low in calorie for dinner you can have steamed green beans, boiled chicken or lentils for high protein content.

Day 4 And Day 5

Start your day with shredded wheat cereal, followed by apricot, salad with multigrain bread. For dinner you can have tofu salad, whole wheat roll, sweet potato chips, cucumber salad and one cup sliced cucumber.

You may like to read

Day 6 And Day 7

Include scrambled eggs, multigrain bread, avocado, chickpeas, salads, green vegetables, whole wheat Dalia, brown rice cake, cottage cheese, banana, cantaloupe and quinoa.

RECOMMENDED STORIES