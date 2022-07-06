Carbohydrates Are An Essential Nutrient For Your Body: 4 Reasons Why You Need To Have It Daily

Carbohydrates form a very important part of our daily diet along with other nutrients like fat and protein. Our body requires all three to stay healthy. This specific nutrient is found in a lot of food items like bread, potato, rice, pasta, oats, bananas, etc. A lot of people have a misconception about carbohydrates. For them, it might sound unbelievable that carbohydrates are actually a necessity for our body. If you are looking to lose weight, cutting down the quantity of carbohydrate intake is not the trick. Limiting consumption of highly processed foods like cookies and chips is usually beneficial. But there is no good reason to reduce or remove carbs from your diet. Cutting down carbs may cause you more harm than good. Take a look at why it is so.

Fatigue And Energy Loss

Carbs are the body's main source of fuel. So, if you reduce your carb intake significantly, you'll likely notice a depletion of your energy levels. Carbohydrates are able to provide a more rapid source of energy to enable us to function optimally, both cognitively and physically.

Brain Fog

The brain requires glucose, which is broken down from carbs, to function optimally. So, when you haven't consumed enough carbs, you may find yourself in a bad mood and struggle to concentrate. Consuming carbs alongside protein helps to support the production of tryptophan, which is then converted into serotonin, also known as the happy hormone.

Experts suggest getting your regular source of carbs from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, as these provide fiber and essential nutrients to support overall health and mental well-being.

Low Energy Level During Workouts

Carbohydrates are stored in our liver and muscles. When you exercise, these help your body boost up energy levels. Eating enough carbs is particularly important for people who do high-intensity workouts like high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, or CrossFit.

Not consuming enough carbs may lead to lower levels of performance and you might even suffer from muscle loss and exercise flu. These conditions will make your body hurt and you might experience headaches and fatigue.

Difficulty Recovering From Workouts

Not only are carbs beneficial for fueling exercise, but they aid recovery from workouts. After we exercise, our body needs to replenish its glycogen stores that have been depleted during a workout, and therefore it's recommended to consume carbohydrates alongside protein to support recovery and enable you to feel at your best before your next workout.

Workouts can make your muscles sore and not consuming enough carbs will lead to slower recovery of muscle ache and soreness. During your next workout, you might experience lower energy levels because of this.