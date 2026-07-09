Can't stick to a diet? Study finds intermittent fasting may be easier than counting calories for weight loss

A new study suggests limiting your eating window could be a simpler and more sustainable way to lose weight than tracking calories every day.

Intermittent fasting

Weight loss can be hard to do at times. Many people often begin to count calories but struggle to remember to check all meals and snacks. Many diets do not work out long-term because of this. A new study from Quanta presents a compelling reason to consider the concept of intermittent fasting, rather than simply counting calories, for some people.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is an eating regimen which emphasizes on the timing of your meals, rather than what you eat them. You don't allow calorie consumption during the entire day, just during a set window, and then fast the rest of the time.

Popular methods include:

16:8 method: No eating at any time during a 16-hour fast and then eating for 8 hours in one sitting. 5:2 diet: Generally eat 5 days a week, but reduce calories on 2 days, which do not need to be consecutive.

The National Institute on Aging (NIH) states that intermittent fasting is gaining traction in the scientific community for its weight loss, metabolic and overall health benefits.

What did the new study find?

Over an 18 month period scientists at the University of Adelaide tracked 220 people with obesity. There were three groups of participants.

Intermittent fasting

Daily calorie restriction

Standard healthy eating advice

On average, after a six month period people on the intermittent fasting diets and calorie counters lost approximately seven kilograms each. Those following the fast diet, however, said they did not have to calculate constantly the calories that they consumed or limit the size of the portion or worry about overeating.

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Scientists think this might make it more efficient for a person to comply with periodic fasting in the longer term, particularly those who have problem keeping to a standard diet. The results were published in the journal Clinical Nutrition.

Why may intermittent fasting feel easier?

Some find the concept of counting calories difficult using the mind approach. At least, Food has to be planned for, measured and tracked to be consumed during every meal.

Intermittent fasting about how to plan meals rather than how many calories are in them. It's a simpler and could be less psychologically draining to diet, plus it may help some people to cut down on the calories in their food without effort.

Is intermittent fasting better for everyone?

Not necessarily. While intermittent fasting and calorie restriction generally produce the same amount of weight loss, when overall calories are kept of a similar total. The major study of several RCTs concluded that fasting is an effective approach for weight loss and can sometimes be better than the conventional calorie-restriction method. The healthiest diet plan is the one that you can stick with.

Who should avoid intermittent fasting?

Not all are able to engage in intermittent fasting. However, experts say that it's good to check with your healthcare provider before, particularly if you:

Have diabetes and take medication Are pregnant or breastfeeding Have a history of eating disorders In the case of chronic medical conditions

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) recommends that anyone who has diabetes take this advice and always check their doctor's advice before making significant modifications to their diet.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.