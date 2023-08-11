Can’t Afford Tomatoes? Get Imaginative With These Wholesome Substitute Ingredients

Tomato prices are soaring in India, reaching Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg in the retail markets. Here are 5 ingredients that can be used as tomato substitutes.

The price of tomatoes has been skyrocketing. In some cities, this humble pantry staple has become more costly than fuel. Prices are not expected to roll back any time soon, but that shouldn't become a reason to miss out on the tart goodness of this fruit (yes, it's a fruit, not a vegetable) that adds colour and crunch to your salads, soups, curries, cocktails, and burgers.

Tomatoes were introduced to India by the Portuguese in the 16th century and were quickly embraced by Indian cooks, thanks to their rich flavour and versatility. They are particularly prized for adding just the right hint of sour flavour to meals. However, before the arrival of tomatoes, Indians relied on several locally available ingredients as souring agents. For example, down south and along the Konkan coast, it was kokum (a sour fruit) and curd. While up north, pomegranate seeds and tamarind added tartness to curries, chutneys, and sauces.

So, if you're struggling to source tomatoes, we have a rich legacy of alternative ingredients to fall back on. Prakriti Poddar, Global head of Mental Health and Wellbeing at RoundGlass Living, a wholistic wellbeing app, says that coming up short on any food item in the kitchen should not be a reason to stress; rather, it should inspire us to try something new. "View this as an opportunity to be innovative in the kitchen and get creative with what you have on hand," says Poddar. "Try using different ingredients to create familiar tastes, textures, and nutrition profiles. Reimagine the way you cook, and don't let a missing ingredient stop you from rustling up a nourishing meal."

Ingredients That Can Be Used AsTomatoSubstitutes

If you're nervous about stepping outside the bounds of your tried-and-true recipes, the wellbeing and food experts at RoundGlass Living are here to help with some suggestions. Here's what they recommend for replacing tomatoes in your gravies, sauces, and other preparations.

Tamarind

This pod-shaped fruit has long been used as a souring agent in Indian cooking traditions. Tamarind chutney (a sauce) is found in many different types of chaats (savory snacks) and raitas (a curd side dish). Its homemade extract, obtained after straining the pulp with warm water, is used to add sour flavour to dals, curries, and stir-fries. Tamarind is rich in vitamins B1 and B3, magnesium phosphorous, and iron, and has relatively high levels of calcium for a plant.

Curd

This fermented, slightly sour food is a staple in most Indian households and can be an excellent base for rich gravies for leafy vegetables, green vegetables, and even chicken and mutton. Temper it with oil, heeng (asafoetida), and whole spices for a stronger flavour and aroma. Just make sure you whisk the curd well and add it only toward the end to prevent it from separating.

Fermented foods like curd offer multiple health benefits. "Fermented foods introduce bacteria to the intestines, where they not only aid digestion but actively synthesize essential nutrients such as thiamine and Vitamin K," writes Jessica Wang, a Los Angeles-based pastry chef turned full-time pickler, on the RoundGlass Living app.

Vinegar

A fermented solution of ascetic acid and water, vinegar can successfully replace tomatoes in preparations where their redness and thickness are not needed. For a more robust tomato stand-in, try combining red bell pepper puree with a hint of vinegar.

Pumpkin

These easy-to-find gourds, currently selling at less than half the price of tomatoes, are a good substitute in terms of texture, colour, and nutrition profile. Pumpkin pur e, like tomato pur e, can hold Indian gravies like matar paneer together. However, what pumpkin lacks is the sourness of tomatoes. "You can add a dash of vinegar to replicate the tartness and mask the sweetness of the pumpkin," suggests Sudha G Tilak, RoundGlass Living food editor.

Like tomatoes, pumpkins are packed with antioxidants and offer several health benefits. One cup of cooked pumpkin can give you 200% of your RDA of Vitamin A, which is essential for good eye health and may help reduce your risk of lung and prostate cancers.

Pomegranate seeds and dried mango powder

Adding pomegranate seeds (anardana) or dried mango powder (amchur) will lend a sour taste to any recipe. While both can replicate the tartness of tomatoes, adding pur ed red bell peppers, carrots, or pumpkin will provide the rich red colour. According to Ayurveda, both pomegranate seeds and dried mango powder are good for digestion and gut health.

