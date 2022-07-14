Can You Really Lose Weight By Cutting Calories From Your Diet? Read On To Find Out

The Calories That You Consume Might Not Bad For Your Health

Weight loss depends on more factors than you might be aware of. Find out whether cutting calories randomly from your diet is good or bad!

The Calories in Calories Out Diet or CICO diet refers to simply eating fewer calories than what you burn. The idea behind this is that if you want to lose one kilogram in one week, then your diet should exclude almost 500 calories daily. This is a very common and standard method that people have been following in order to lose weight faster. The reduction of 500 calories everyday can be done by either consuming less food or exercising or both, whichever method is preferred by people. But is it actually a healthy way out? Experts cannot guarantee that this method will work effectively for everyone.

Weight loss depends on more factors than you might be aware of. A person with high metabolism might lose weight even after consuming a lot of calories. Others might not lose weight even after cutting down drastically on calories. More than counting how much calories you are cutting, it is important to note whether your overall health is in a stable condition. In order to understand how weight loss happens, you need to understand how calories from foods work on your body.

Calories That Fill You Up

Calories that fill you up are not bad for your health. These include food items like oatmeal, boiled potatoes, fish and eggs. When you eat these foods, you don't just consume calories, these foods are also very nutritious. Your body requires these nutrients.

Focus on your calorie needs from different types of foods and whether or not those have a positive impact on your body and health. Do not focus solely on calories and how much you need to cut from your diet. Consumption of whole foods, managing how much you should have every day is important, and knowing what your body needs is important for both weight loss and this maintains your health.

Calories From Processed Foods

It cannot be said enough times that processed food are harmful for your health and it should be cut completely from your daily food consumption list. Junk foods, such as packaged snack, French fries, potato chips, contain very high calories, trans-fat and zero nutrients. People who consume these food items too much could develop high blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol and blood sugar.

Calories From Liquids

The calories that your body consumes through liquids are harmful and you should definitely avoid them. The body does not process these calories the way it processes calories from chewable foods. These drinks don't satiate your appetite instead it adds extra weight because of the high calorie content.

You may like to read

The answer is clear that you cannot lose weight by just not eating. Eating is an important part of your life. Just know how to eat right and eat healthy.