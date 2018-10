Many people are following various kinds of fasting trends these days to lose weight. After the detox diet that ruled the roost for a while, it is these fasting trends that have become the talk of the town and a health watcher’s delight now. People who are always on a lookout for some easy ways to shed some extra sometimes do experiment with these treads and expect magical results. We aren’t here to judge which diet or weight loss method works the best for you or if you should try these fads as each body reacts differently to these methods and only an expert who is privy to your health condition can help you pick the right one for you. But we are here to guide you and help you know if a particular diet trend is something you would like to try (after discussing with your healthcare provider).

Recently ‘intermittent fasting’ is making waves in the fitness industry. Even some experts and doctors are also backing this kind of method as studies have shown that it shows impressive results when it comes to weight loss, insulin sensitivity and fat metabolism. This method doesn’t dictate what to eat but tells you precisely when to eat and when to fast. Here are ways in which you can do intermittent fasting:

The 16/8 method: This involves skipping breakfast and restricting your daily eating period to 8 hours, such as 1–9 p.m and fasting for 16 hours in between.

Eat-Stop-Eat: This involves fasting for 24 hours, once or twice a week.

The 5:2 diet: This involves consumption of only 500–600 calories on two non-consecutive days of the week, but eat normally the other 5 days.

While intermittent diet is considered to be a great weight loss tool many complain that they gained weight while going on fast. Here are the probable mistakes one might be doing while on intermittent fasting that can make one gain weight, avoid these loopholes

Failing to keep a tab on sugar intake: During intermittent fasting, you can still have enough fluids like tea, coffee and juices. While these liquids can curb hunger but if you fail to keep a tab on sugar intake it can lead to calorie overload and make your efforts go down the drain. For the same reason stay away from processed juices and go for the fresh home-made ones.

Overeating: Keep in mind that just because you were in a fast for 16 hours or 24 hours this doesn’t give you the licence to go overboard with food. If you are consuming a 1000 calories extra after your fasting period you are making up for the calorie deficit anyway which will only derail your efforts in fat loss.

Choosing the wrong foods: After your fasting period be careful of the foods that you eat. If you are still having high-carb, high-fat foods, least to say it is going to make you gain weight and also keep you from gaining the other benefits of intermittent fasting like insulin sensitivity, repair cell damage, etc.

Drinking less water: Dehydration during fasting is one reason for overeating. Intermittent fasting is not done for any religious or spiritual so you can keep yourself hydrated even during the fasting periods. Don’t forget to drink your eight to 10 glasses of water to stay hydrated and satiated so you don’t start feasting as your fasting period get’s over.

Eating the wrong way: Once your fast is over, make sure that you start with something light to get your organs working and speed up metabolism, the right way to do it is by having soups and salads in the beginning. If you start with a heavy meal it could be tough for your body to get working that would slow metabolism and lead to fat accumulation.