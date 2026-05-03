Can people with diabetes eat mango? How much is safe to eat and the best way to enjoy it without sugar spikes

Is it safe to eat mangoes if you have diabetes or high blood sugar levels? Read on to know what science says about the right way to eat mangoes this summer without any blood sugar spike.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 3, 2026 12:48 PM IST

Image credits by: Is it safe to eat mango if you have diabetes?

Eating chilled mangoes in summer is one of life's simple pleasures. Sweet, juicy, and refreshing, mango is rightly called the king of fruits. But is it good for your health? If you have diabetes, you might think mangoes are not good for you because of their sweetness. But there is good news for you, you can also enjoy mangoes without worrying about an increase in your blood sugar level, as long as you eat them in the right amount. Mangoes are not only good in taste but have a lot of health benefits because they contain a lot of nutrients like vitamins, fibre and antioxidants.

Can you eat Mangoes if you have diabetes?

Yes, yet mango contains natural sugar, but they are also rich in fibres like vitamin A and C, and antioxidants. The glycemic index of ripe mangoes is about 51 -60, which is considered moderate or normal. Which means they don't increase your blood sugar rapidly if consumed in the right amount.

Diabetes diet: How much mango can you eat?

People who have diabetes can enjoy 80-100 grams of sliced mango at a time. Which can be one small slice and a few cubes, which is enough to fill your sweet cravings without compromising blood sugar levels.

Eat only a small slice at a time Don't drink mango juice - as it lacks fibre and will increase your blood sugar Don't eat more than once a day

Best time to eat mango for blood sugar control

The time for eating mangoes matters for people who have diabetes.

Best time : you can have mango either in mid-morning or after having your lunch. Your body is really active at that time , so it can handle blood sugar levels.

Avoid: People with diabetes should not eat mangoes at night or on an empty stomach, as it can raise their blood sugar instantly .

Extra tip: always eat mango after a bland diet or with a source of protein and fibre, so it slows down your sugar absorption.

The right way to consume mangoes if you have diabetes

Eating mango itself can increase the blood sugar level quickly.But when you have it with fibre or proteins, it will take time to absorb, helping your body stabilise your glucose level.

Mongo + Greek yogurt : add protein and good bacteria Mango + a few almonds or walnuts: healthy fats and fibre Mango + chia seeds: fibre-rich and loaded with omega-3 Mango + oats: great for breakfast bowls Mango + cottage: protein-packed combo Mongo + chickpeas: a fibre-protein-rich mini-meal

However, be sure to avoid eating mangoes this way, if you have been diagnosed with high blood sugar levels:

You may like to read

Avoid over-ripe mangoes: They contain high sugar Avoid blended mangos with added sugar Avoid mangoes with sugary fruit in one meal Don't skip your medicines while having mango

Yes, you can enjoy mango. You don't need to avoid mangoes completely from your life. You just need to limit its consumption in your diet, pair it smartly and enjoy it without any regrets. Enjoy your summers without any regrets.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source