Can people with diabetes eat mango? How much is safe to eat and the best way to enjoy it without sugar spikes

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 3, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Eating chilled mangoes in summer is one of life's simple pleasures. Sweet, juicy, and refreshing, mango is rightly called the king of fruits. But is it good for your health? If you have diabetes, you might think mangoes are not good for you because of their sweetness. But there is good news for you, you can also enjoy mangoes without worrying about an increase in your blood sugar level, as long as you eat them in the right amount. Mangoes are not only good in taste but have a lot of health benefits because they contain a lot of nutrients like vitamins, fibre and antioxidants.
Yes, yet mango contains natural sugar, but they are also rich in fibres like vitamin A and C, and antioxidants. The glycemic index of ripe mangoes is about 51 -60, which is considered moderate or normal. Which means they don't increase your blood sugar rapidly if consumed in the right amount.
People who have diabetes can enjoy 80-100 grams of sliced mango at a time. Which can be one small slice and a few cubes, which is enough to fill your sweet cravings without compromising blood sugar levels.
The time for eating mangoes matters for people who have diabetes.
Eating mango itself can increase the blood sugar level quickly.But when you have it with fibre or proteins, it will take time to absorb, helping your body stabilise your glucose level.
However, be sure to avoid eating mangoes this way, if you have been diagnosed with high blood sugar levels:
Yes, you can enjoy mango. You don't need to avoid mangoes completely from your life. You just need to limit its consumption in your diet, pair it smartly and enjoy it without any regrets. Enjoy your summers without any regrets.
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