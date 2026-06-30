Can Jalebi and Rabdi cure migraine attack instantly? Neurologist debunks viral claims about this world famous dessert

In a video that has gone viral on social media, netizens claimed that eating jalebi and rabdi can help cure pain or any type of migraine attacks immediately. But does science actually support this claim? Read on to find out!

Can you favourite dessert jalebi and rabdi actually help manage migraine?

Mirgaine Management: Recently, social media has become the source of health advice and home remedies for various diseases, which often go viral before being proven scientifically. One of those viral remedies is that having jalebi with rabdi cures any attack of migraine immediately. While many have testified that having this dessert helps them in getting rid of the ailment temporarily, there is a need to know the medical facts about migraines before considering a sweet treat as a cure.

Migraine is a neurovascular disease that causes recurring headaches with pain from moderate to severe, along with other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sounds, and sometimes even vision disturbances called aura. As per the Global Burden of Disease Study, Migraine is one of the most prevalent disabilities that affects millions of people around the world. This is not just a simple headache but a complicated neurological disorder that involves complex changes in brain functioning and signalling

Can Jalebi And Rabdi Help Cure Migraine Pain Immediately?

In order to understand if this viral claim actually works or its just another social media facade, we reached out to Dr. Sadique Pathan, Consultant - Neurologist, Sahyadri Hospitals, Hadapsar. According to Dr Pathan - "Background knowledge of jalebi and rabdi as remedies for migraines is based on the connection of migraines and blood glucose levels. Some people experience headaches because of long-term fasting, lack of meals, or a decrease in blood glucose. Eating food with a high content of carbohydrates, such as jalebi, may increase glucose levels rapidly and lead to improvement of pain caused by hypoglycaemia. In addition, rabdi, being rich in fat and protein, may also help to feel better.

That is, the efficiency of using jalebi and rabdi in combating migraines is not related to the curing process of migraines. It will occur only in cases when the person suffers from a headache because of hunger or hypoglycaemia. The number of factors causing migraines is large, such as hormonal changes, stress, lack of sleep, dehydration, environmental factors, genetic issues, or certain foods.

Moreover, the scientific literature states that the excessive intake of food containing large amounts of sugar can make a person's headaches worse. This is because the fast increase and decrease of sugar in the bloodstream may affect the fluctuation that causes headaches. Besides, high-calorie desserts must be consumed in small quantities.

How Sudden Blood Sugar Crash Cause Migraine Pain?

A study found in the Headache journal emphasises the significance of keeping steady glucose levels within our body in migraine management. In addition, the same research has proved that routine meals, good hydration, enough sleep, and stress management have a much greater impact on the prevention of migraines in comparison to any other single kind of food we consume. The present approach to the management of migraine based on scientific evidence consists of lifestyle changes, identification of triggers, acute medication like triptans and NSAIDs, and preventative measures for those patients who suffer from frequent attacks of migraines.

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It is also important to mention that something that may help some people may not help other people. Migraine is an individual disease. There are those patients who find that their triggers are chocolate, cheese, processed meat, and sugar, and there are those who can consume these kinds of food without any problems.

It is important to emphasise that, as neurologists, we suggest being careful about health trends in viral videos. While it is possible to consume jalebi-rabdi as a healthy snack once in a while as part of a healthy, balanced diet, this is not something that can serve as a replacement for professional consultations and evidence-based treatment. If a patient suffers from frequent headaches, migraines, and other symptoms that affect their quality of life, then consulting a qualified healthcare specialist is obligatory.

Thus, consuming jalebi-rabdi might be beneficial for some people with low blood glucose levels; however, it cannot be seen as a treatment for migraines.

Disclaimer: Always consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to your diet routine when dealing with a chronic health problem. Understand your body and ensure proper care is taken to handle the health problems.