Food and diet are often linked to transformation in weight. If you are overweight, people often question your portions. You face questions like this: Are you eating too much these days? Conversely, if you are skinny, everyone blames you for not eating a proper diet. Well, it is true that what you eat throughout the day is directly related to your body’s fitness. Therefore, there are several weight loss plans in trend these days and one of them is One-Meal-A-Day (OMAD) diet plan. Here you have to limit the calorie intake without missing out on essential nutrients.

What is One-Meal-A-Day all about?

In this diet, you have to train your to have just one meal per day, at night. According to the theory of this meal plan, this process will burn the fat will naturally. This is how it works: When you consume only one meal a day, your body is forced to use energy from that meal only. When you eat more than one meals a day, your body has an abundance of energy from them, which it uses throughout the day.

The right way to follow One-Meal-A-Day diet?

In this diet you have to particularly cautious about your nutrient intake, since you have the scope of having them sufficiently is only once a day. So, you need to be judicious about the foods you choose while following One-Meal-A-Day diet. The should nutrient profile of these foods have to enough to keep you going through the day. Add foods from different food groups including breads, cereals, rice, pasta, noodles and other grains, vegetables and legumes, fruit, dairy, lean meat and eggs. This will ensure that your food has the right balance of proteins, carbs and fat. If you feel hungry during the day, you are allowed to two small snacks with hard-boiled egg or a fruit. You can also opt low-calories beverages like black coffee or tea. Drinking water throughout the day will also help you tame your hunger.

What are the benefits?

This diet plan is almost like intermittent fasting. Studies show that reducing 20 to 25 per cent calories from your daily meals can boost your heart health. This form of intermittent fasting can also improve the memory of the elderly population, while increasing their life span, finds a study published in Nutrition Journal. The One-Meal-A-Day diet has also been linked with improved blood sugar levels. However, diabetes patients must consult their doctor before getting on to this diet plan.

Who should think twice about this diet

This diet isn’t recommended for pregnant women and nursing moms because their calorie requirement increases. Also, people suffering from gastrointestinal issues need to talk to consult their doctors before taking up the One-Meal-A-Day diet. In fact, it is always good to consult a nutritionist before embracing any diet plan.