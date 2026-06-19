Can eating jackfruit in summer raise body heat? Expert reveals why this fruit can be good for your health when consumed the right way

Dear jackfruit lover, this summer enjoy this delicious fruit without any guilt - Why? Read on to know the amazing health benefits of eating this fruit, only when you consume it the right way.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 19, 2026 9:11 AM IST

Does Eating Jackfruit in Summer Really Cause Stomach Ache Myth or Fact

Jackfruit is among the most loved tropical fruits in India, but there's a common warning that appears each summer: "Avoid jackfruit during the summer as it's too hot and will make you ill." Is this an inherited family tale? Or is there some truth behind the warning? Let's examine the evidence on this issue through science and nutrition.

Jackfruit Health Benefits: Why You Should Eat This Summer Fruit Without Any Guilt

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Deepak Ganga P, Senior Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Interventional Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, said there are many myths around consuming jackfruit in summer.

Jackfruit Produces Heat Inside The Body

Jackfruit is considered a heat-producing food. This does not mean that it increases your body temperature rather, foods that fit this classification are dense, high calorie/density foods that are more difficult to digest. With digestion and hydration challenged by high summer temperatures, individuals began linking the consumption of jackfruit with stomach discomfort during this time. Over the years, the belief evolved from the original context-specific caution against often consuming jackfruit to becoming a broad caution or warning about consuming jackfruit when it's hot.

Jackfruit Is Rich In Fiber, Vitamin C and Potassium

Jackfruit is an excellent source of fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants each of which contributes to building the immune system, maintaining fluid balance, and maintaining good gut health.

Provides Instant Energy

The sugars in jackfruit provide quick energy something many people require during periods of fatigue due to heat stress. In conclusion, no scientific evidence exists to suggest that jackfruit becomes unhealthy simply because it is consumed when the weather is too hot.

Side Effects of Eating Too Many Jackfruit

Jackfruit is an extremely fibrous fruit. While fiber aids digestion, consuming large amounts of fiber at once can create bloating/gas and/ or some mild discomfort if one's digestive system is not acclimated to consuming large amounts of fibrous foods. The digestion of food generally slows down during the summer months as a result of dehydration and increased temperature. Therefore, if someone overeats jackfruit in one sitting while their digestive system is fairly sluggish, they will experience a heavier feeling than normal after eating jackfruit, which is often misattributed to jackfruit not being good to eat in the summer.

You may like to read

Poor food combinations may cause discomfort

Many people traditionally do not drink milk or eat very heavy meals shortly after consuming jackfruit. While there is no scientific proof, it appears eating very heavy foods together tends to slow down digestion thus eating jackfruit after eating very rich foods could create a greater possibility of experiencing stomach discomfort.

Hygiene and ripeness matter more than the season

Hygiene is also very important. Jackfruit is very sticky and it is often cut in open markets, which means that if it is not handled correctly when cut, it can become contaminated. If you eat the jackfruit, and have eaten too much, improperly stored, or cut uncleanly you could easily be sick, no matter what time of year.

How Much Is Too Much?

Moderation is the best defence. Limiting your portion sizes to one small bowl or less (preferably one) of freshly picked, properly stored jackfruit is good to prevent you from feeling sick. Consuming liquids, like water or coconut water, when you eat the jackfruit supports healthy digestion throughout the hotter months.

Eating Jackfruit Is Bad For Gut Health: Truth or Myth?

There is a great myth that jackfruit automatically causes stomach aches when you eat it in the summer. However, if eaten in moderation, and eaten as a fresh food (not dried or canned), jackfruit can be a great healthy food to enjoy as a summer fruit, and does not have to be feared.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for providing information, do not consider this a medical advice. Always consult a dietician or an expert before making any changes to your diet routine.

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.