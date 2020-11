How the apples were processed and cooked may also affect the nutrition of applesauce.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away – although there's no scientific evidence to confirm this adage, this delicious fruit can offer several health benefits. Apples are a good source of fibers and antioxidants and they're known to improve heart health, aid weight loss and lower risk of cancer and diabetes. What about cooked apples or applesauce? Can it offer the same benefits?

For years, people have been making and using applesauce in smoothies, baked goods, or for salad dressing. You can also eat it by itself or alongside meats and vegetables. This article is all about applesauce nutrition and impressive health benefits it may offer.

Applesauce nutrition

Apples are low in calories, fat, and salt. This remains the same for plain applesauce as well. However, its content of other nutrients, such as fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, depends on many factors. For example, the amount of fiber and antioxidants in applesauce may vary depending on whether the apple peels were left on or not as well as the variety of apples used. Research suggest that apple peels have significantly higher amounts of flavonoid and anthocyanin antioxidants than apple flesh.

How the apples were processed and cooked may also affect the nutrition of applesauce. It also contains some carbs and natural sugar too, but the amount of sugar can vary if you add other ingredients to the applesauce.

You can find many varieties of applesauce in the market. While some contain just apples, water, and ascorbic acid, others have added sugar or other fruits.

Potential benefits of applesauce

Applesauce contains antioxidants called phytochemicals, which is known to help reduce your risk of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Most of these compounds are found in the apple skin.

Although ascorbic acid is used as a preservative, it also has many health benefits. It helps improve your immune system, support absorption of iron, and speed up your body’s healing process. Vitamin C is also essential for the formation of muscle, blood vessels, and cartilage. It is also used in the production of collagen, the protein that gives your skin its strength and elasticity.

Vitamin C can also help to fight free radicals, which can damage your cells and increase your risk for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and more. Homemade applesauce typically contains less amount of vitamin C, but still provide some benefits to reduce your risk of developing these diseases.

The fibre in applesauce can help lower your blood cholesterol levels. It also contains polyphenols, which may help to control your blood pressure. This in turn can help reduce your risk for heart disease, heart attack, and stroke.

In addition, the soluble fibre present in the form of pectin in applesauce, can act as a prebiotic and promote digestive health. It can also be helpful in treating digestive issues, such as diarrhoea and constipation.

Apples and applesauce contain a plant pigment ‘quercetin’ that can boost your immune system and reduce inflammation. A healthier immune system means better ability to fight infections and illnesses.

If you’re buying an applesauce, look for an option that is low in added sugar, higher in vitamin C and free of artificial colours and flavourings.