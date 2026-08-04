Can drinking coffee cause acidity and diarrhoea during the monsoon? Doctor explains who should avoid it

Drinking coffee during monsoon: Coffee is safe for most healthy adults, but during the monsoon it may worsen acidity, acid reflux, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and IBS symptoms in some people. Read on to know how you can consume it safely.

Drinking coffee during monsoon: Is it safe for people with acid reflux and gastritis?

Coffee is often considered essential for starting your day. In moderate amounts, the beverage is quite harmless, but during monsoon, an increase in digestive issues might render it unsuitable for those who are susceptible to its effects. At this time, weather changes, contaminated food, and more frequent cases of infections may increase the likelihood of experiencing acidity, bloating, diarrhoea, and stomach pains.

Can Coffee Worsen Acidity, Acid Reflux and Gastritis?

Coffee acts as a stimulant to produce additional gastric acid that helps with the digestion process. In cases where the person suffers from acid reflux, gastritis, or peptic ulcers, this effect may only worsen the symptoms of heartburn, pain in the upper part of the abdomen, nausea, and sour taste in the mouth.

Caffeine also induces bowel movement through increased colonic activity. Though this is beneficial for those suffering from constipation, it tends to make things worse for people suffering from diarrhoea or stomach cramps following a stomach infection, which happens more frequently in the rainy season. Since diarrhoea itself leads to dehydration, one must avoid excessive consumption of coffee till the stomach heals.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Saiprasad Lad, Consultant - Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic GI Endoscopist, , S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai A Fortis Associate, explained that people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) also need to be careful. Though consumption of coffee does not cause IBS, it is a known trigger that may aggravate bloating and abdominal pain as well as change in bowel habits in certain people. Being aware of triggers and limiting coffee consumption can keep IBS flare-ups at bay.

How Much Coffee Is Safe to Drink During the Monsoon?

The quantity of coffee consumed, and timing of its consumption matters as well. Having several cups of coffee daily, especially if it is very strong, along with spicy and oily/greasy foods during the monsoon season would put you at a greater risk of acidity and indigestion. Having coffee immediately after a meal may lead to indigestion.

Water consumption is another significant factor to consider. It is often seen that people consume little amount of water during the monsoon season due to cold weather. While moderate consumption of coffee cannot make a person dehydrated, those who suffer from diarrhoea or vomiting need to focus on drinking water rather than coffee.

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Tips to Drink Coffee Safely During the Rainy Season

One or two cups of coffee per day can be safely consumed during the monsoon by healthy people. The main thing here is moderation. Never drink coffee on an empty stomach; always drink it along with a proper meal; keep hydrated and observe food safety rules.

In case digestive complaints like persistent acid reflux, recurring abdominal pain, diarrhoea, presence of blood in feces, or unexplained weight loss are experienced, then it is crucial to consult a physician, and not just attribute the problem to coffee being consumed.

Coffee itself does not harm anyone, and it has antioxidants in it. But in monsoon, since there is a higher incidence of digestive disorders, it will only exacerbate the existing digestive problems among vulnerable people.