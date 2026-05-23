Can 'clean eating' harm hormones? Doctor warns restrictive wellness trends may quietly disrupt women’s health

Doctor warns that overly restrictive "clean eating" habits may affect women's hormones, periods, fertility, and overall health despite looking healthy on social media.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 23, 2026 2:40 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Hima Deepthi

Clean eating (Image AI Generated)

For years, "clean eating" has been marketed as the gold standard of health. Social media feeds are packed with green juices, sugar-free desserts, seed cycling charts, detox routines, and influencers promising "hormone-balancing" diets. But underneath that polished wellness vibe, more and more experts are bringing up a tricky question: are people getting so fixated on eating "perfectly" that, maybe without realizing it they're quietly messing with their hormonal health? And according to new research plus practicing medical experts, the answer might be yes.

According to Dr Hima Deepthi, Clinical Director & Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, "Clean eating started from a pretty sensible thought: more whole foods, less extra sugar, and dialing down on ultra-processed stuff. Still, the whole idea has slowly shifted toward something far more intense. Whole food groups are routinely cut out, often with no real medical reason. Carbohydrates get treated like some kind of enemy."

"Dairy gets framed as if it's bad on purpose. Fasting turns into something excessive. Then, to make it even weirder, meals get ranked with a moral lens as "clean" versus "toxic" , like it's personal virtue or something. The problem is that hormones thrive on balance, not restriction." she added.

Hormones need nourishment, not punishment

The doctor further said that almost every big process is driven by the hormones, like metabolism, sleep, fertility, mood, appetite, and that whole stress response thing. To make and keep these hormones working properly, the body needs enough calories, plus healthy fats, good proteins, micronutrients, and a steady flow of energy, not constant ups and downs.

Hormones need nourishment

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But when diets get too tight, the body can kind of read that as stress, even if someone thinks they are just "eating clean." Research is showing more and more that chronic under-eating, lower quality sleep, too much training, and strongly restrictive eating patterns can mess with hormonal pathways. Things like higher cortisol, irregular menstrual cycles, fatigue, thyroid dysfunction, low testosterone, and fertility problems are being connected to lifestyle extremes, not only to "unhealthy eating."

Why women may be more vulnerable to restrictive diets?

Women seem to be especially prone to this. It is also known that there are a lot of false diets circulating on the internet that do not take into consideration the physiology of women. It should be noted that hormonal changes during the monthly period affect energy demands, appetite, insulin resistance, and stress resistance. However, some health fads still suggest extreme caloric reduction and fasting that ignore the biological peculiarities of women's bodies.

Doctors are also noticing a growing number of women who come in with symptoms like hair fall, missed periods, ongoing fatigue, mood shifts, and poor sleep after months of prolonged restrictive dieting.

Social media effect on eating habits

The rise of wellness culture kind of blurs that line between "healthy eating" and dietary perfectionism. It's a spectrum but people think it's a verdict. On platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, visually satisfying wellness routines get rewarded, and it feels oddly automatic. You see smoothie bowls, detox teas, "what I eat in a day" clips and then the whole "gut reset" challenge circuit, and they tend to set expectations that are more or less unrealistic about food.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical or nutritional advice. Consult a qualified healthcare expert before making major dietary or lifestyle changes.