Can Chewing Curry Leaves On An Empty Stomach Help Manage Diabetes? Here’s What You Need To Know

Can chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach help manage diabetes? Know benefits, risks, and insights on blood sugar control and daily use.

Curry leaves are a common ingredient in Indian kitchens, mainly used to enhance flavour and aroma. Other than cooking, small green leaves have been traditionally used in traditional medicine because of their health benefits. Chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach is one of the popular beliefs that can help in managing diabetes. But how true is this claim? Look at this brief description of what you should know.

What Makes Curry Leaves Special?

Curry leaves are a source of plant compounds, antioxidants and fibre.They have alkaloids, flavonoids and vitamins such as vitamin A, B, C, and calcium.These nutrients have been known to boost metabolism and health in general.Due to these characteristics, curry leaves have been associated with an improved control of blood sugar.

How Curry Leaves May Help Manage Blood Sugar

Certain studies indicate that the curry leaves could reduce the level of blood glucose by enhancing the activity of insulin.Insulin is that hormone that causes the blood sugar to enter into the cells.Some of the ingredients found in curry leaves have the potential to reduce the rate at which food stuffs are converted into glucose in the blood without resulting in quick increase of blood sugar in the body.It is considered that chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach enables better absorption of these useful compounds which can help maintain steady levels of sugar in the blood in the long run.

Benefits Beyond Blood Sugar Control

Besides the impact they may have on diabetes, curry leaves also have health benefits. They can assist in better digestion, lower bad cholesterol, and weight control. Excess weight and high cholesterol are usually issues with the geriatric population with diabetes, so these are the added advantages which make curry leaves a valuable addition to the diet.

These antioxidant properties are also present in the Curry leaves and help in the reduction of the inflammation as well as oxidative stress which are known to cause complications related to diabetes.

How To Consume Curry Leaves Safely?

The most popular one is to chew 5-10 fresh curry leaves in the early morning on an empty stomach. They are a little bitter, and thus it is advised that they should be chewed gently. Others even squeeze the leaves and pour the water or add curry leaf powder to foodstuffs. However, there is the matter of consistency. Any benefits are not perceived immediately but normally in the long run.

You may like to read

Things To Keep In Mind

Besides helping to maintain blood sugar levels, curry leaves are not a diabetes treatment. They must under no circumstances substitute the prescribed drugs or medical guidance. Daily intake of balanced food and a healthy lifestyle is expected of people with diabetes who are to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly.

Also, it would be wise to ask a physician whether you can incorporate the home remedy into your routine, particularly when you take a medical prescription, because sometimes the natural components of the home remedy may have a chemical reaction with the drugs.

Conclusion

The habit of chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach can have the supporting advantage of controlling diabetes because of its nutrient and antioxidant properties. Curry leaves may be natural and easy to add to a healthy lifestyle in a diabetes-friendly diet with medical treatment, a healthy diet, and other physical activity.

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.