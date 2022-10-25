Can Carnivore Diet Be More Nutritious Than Traditional Diet?

A nutritious diet prevents diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc. and, helps with disease prevention, boosts immunity and the nervous system. Therefore, green vegetables, salads of different colours, nuts, cereals, and dairy products should be added to the diet plan.

Animal protein is extremely beneficial for our overall health. But, is it a good idea to only follow a carnivore diet?

There are different kinds of diets recommended by nutritionists based on peoples current state of health, deficiencies and metabolism. Did you know about a diet that involves eating only different types pf meat. This is called the carnivore diet. This diet does exist and is nutritious but it is not highly recommended by nutritious, especially for a long term. However, the people who do follow this diet eat only, red meat, pork, chicken and other poultry, eggs, fish and seafood for lunch dinner and breakfast. This diet typically excludes all plant based food, grains, fibers, legumes, fruits and vegetables. Some low-lactose dairy can be included, such as cheese and yoghurt. All plant foods are typically excluded. So no fruit, vegetables, legumes, grains or nuts and seeds.

What can you eat for breakfast lunch and dinner?

For breakfast you can have bacon and eggs but do not include bread.

For lunch, you can have lamb burger but without the bun.

Dinner: rib eye steak (with no sides)

Are There Any Nutritional Benefits Of Carnivore Diet?

It may be theoretically possible to get all essential vitamins and mineral from animal products. For example, lean red meat is a good source of iron, zinc and vitamin B12, while oily fish is a good source of essential fatty acids, such as omega-3s. Any food categorized as non-vegetarian is very rich in nutrients. Red meat for example, is an excellent source for zinc, vitamin B12 and iron. experts say that eating only animal meat is not always good. It will mess up the balance of nutrients in the body. Our body will miss out on the essential nutrients that are available from fruits, leafy greens and vegetables and wholegrains. If we were to even temporarily stop supplying our body with either vegetables or fruits or whole grains, our body will start becoming deficient in some particular nutrients. Deficiencies in nutrients can lead to many kinds of diseases.

Not eating enough vegetables might lead to iron deficiency, vitamin deficiencies, not eating enough fibers can lead to constipation, bloating, diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. and deficiencies in nutrients. And even though you are eating a lot of protein, you will miss out on the nutrients that are especially not available through a meat diet. The best dietary combination includes the five core food groups: fruits, vegetables, cereals, lean meats and dairy.

All the above mentioned aspects and impacts of a carnivorous diet has been researched through people's experience. There is not scientifical evidence to these research findings. A recent article identified self-reported health benefits and high satisfaction among adults who followed a carnivore diet for six months or more. However, since the study involved asking people how much they liked a diet they had chosen to put themselves on, we can't conclude much from its findings.

How Much Meat Is Too Much For An Adult?

For an adult, a high-protein diet is generally defined as consuming 2 grams or more of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. So for an 80kg male, this would be 160g of protein per day. And what does 160g of protein in whole foods look like? It's about equivalent to six medium lamb chops a day.

