Can a daily glass of fruit juice boost mental health? Study finds link to fewer anxiety days

Drinking 100% fruit or vegetable juice may be linked to fewer days of anxiety, but experts say it should not replace mental health treatment.

Glass of fruit juice boost mental health

Fruit juice is frequently regarded as an easy method to get vitamins and minerals into the diet. However, does this positive impact have a negative effect on a person's mental state? Drinking 100% fruit or vegetable juice has been linked to fewer days of feeling anxious, but it should not be used to treat anxiety or depression, experts warn.

What does the study say?

Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) of 62,606 adults were used in a 2022 study published in the journal Nutrients, which was conducted to assess the association between 100% Fruit Juices consumption and cognitive measures, anxiety, and depression. Fruit juice consumption was investigated and measures of cognitive functioning, anxiety and depression measured.

Adults who drank 100% fruit juice reported 16.3% fewer days of feeling anxious each month, compared to those who didn't drink fruit juice. The difference was approximately 18.6% among adults from the ages of 20 to 59. But most of the other measures of cognitive function and depression were not associated in the study.

What is important is that this was a cross sectional analysis and cannot give evidence that both drinking juice and reduced anxiety were directly linked.

Why could fruit juice support mental well-being?

Fruits are rich with various nutrients and plant chemicals which are essential to the health of an individual. Their 100% juice is a great source of various nutritive components like Vitamin C, potassium, and other bioactive compounds, depending on the fruit.

But the researchers of the study also pointed out that other factors such as lifestyle and diet as well as health issues, could have an impact on mental health. So, the results are not to be taken as evidence for anxiolytic effects of the juice.

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Various fruits and vegetables are recommended as a part of a complete healthy diet as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO also identifies that fruit juices may contain high levels of free sugars even when there is no sugar added.

Whole fruit is still the better choice

Whole fruit is king in terms of fibre content as 100% fruit juice contains little quantities. Fibre slows down the rate of digestion and makes the whole fruit more filling.

CDC dietary guidelinessuggest eating primarily whole fruits and not juice. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans also recommend that at least of fruits consumed should be whole.

The NHSalso recommends sticking to a combined 150 ml of fruit juice or smoothies a day as juicing increases sugars that could lead to tooth decay.

How much fruit juice should you drink?

For people who like fruit juice, they should opt for 100% fruit juice, low sugar content, and in small quantities. cup of 100% fruit juice is a serving of fruit, alongside a suggestion of a diet with a high-density of fruit and vegetables.

It's also not a good idea to drink 100% fruit juices instead of whole fruit on a regular basis. Drinks as a general rule should stay water. Drinks can include juice from time to time, provided it is a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.