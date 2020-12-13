You all know that green tea is packed with antioxidants and health benefits, like boosting your metabolism and giving you a nice, even energy boost sans the mid-afternoon coffee crash. Not to mention, nothing beats curling up and sipping on a warm cup of this soothing beverage. Plus, it contains caffeine and a host of micronutrients such as zinc, manganese, and vitamins A, B, and C. Also Read - Identifying common signs of a hormonal imbalance in women

There is no denying that green tea is extremely good for you, but too much of it can do more harm than good. Keep reading to learn why they say drinking large amounts of green tea can be harmful. Also Read - Spending sleepless nights? Here's how your sleep affects your immunity

WHAT IS GREEN TEA?

Green tea comes from the Camellia sinensis plant, an evergreen shrub that grows mainly in China and India. While black tea and green tea come from the same plant, they are processed differently. Post-harvest, the leaves for green tea are quickly steamed or heated to stop oxidation. Also Read - Green tea Vs green coffee: What’s better for weight loss?

IS DRINKING GREEN TEA SAFE?

First things first, let’s get one thing straight: Drinking green tea in moderate amounts is nothing to be concerned about. The antioxidant-rich beverage has been a staple in diets for thousands of years. The drink is also proven to lower cholesterol levels, reduce the chance of coronary artery disease, protect against oxidative stress, and soothe inflammation. That said, it is only problematic when consumed in large quantities.

SIDE EFFECTS OF OVER CONSUMPTION ON GREEN TEA

Does this wonder drink have any side effects? Can it cause any reverse effects in the body? How much green tea is enough to suit the daily requirement? Let’s find out

Health experts suggest limiting the consumption of green tea to just a couple of cups per day. If you’re a heavy green tea drinker, stick to no more than 2-3 cups per day.

#Green Tea and Caffeine Sensitivity

Like any other tea, green tea also contains caffeine. And, you all know how excessive intake of caffeine can lead to health problems that include headache, sleeping disorders, irritability, anxiety, and heartburn among others. Therefore, it is recommended to drink not more than three cups of green tea in a day.

#Green tea and Diarrhea

Yes, too much green tea can lead to diarrhea or stomach upset. Why? Well, green tea has polyphenols known as tannins that increase stomach acid, which further leads to stomachache, nauseous feeling, burning sensation, or even constipation.

#Green Tea and Iron Deficiency

Green tea when consumed in large quantities can interfere with iron absorption from foods and can lead to iron-deficiency anemia, a blood condition characterized by having insufficient red blood cells or RBCs.

This is the reason why health experts strongly discourage the intake of green tea right after having a meal. If you have iron-deficiency anemia, you may experience fatigue, dizziness, pale skin, cold hands and feet, chest pain, shortness of breath, and a rapid heart rate.

#Green Tea and Insomnia

Green tea is only good when consumed in the right quantity and at the right time. As discussed, green tea contains caffeine. When you drink green tea right before heading off to your bed, it makes it difficult for your body to fall asleep and lead to insomnia. Drinking green tea before bedtime may also make you want to pee at night, which can interrupt your sleep and ultimately crashes your sleep cycle.

# Green Tea and Stress

Tea leaves naturally contain caffeine. Overconsuming caffeine from tea, or any other source, may contribute to feelings of anxiety, stress, and restlessness.

Therefore, it is recommended to have herbal teas. Herbal teas are not considered true teas because they’re not derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. Instead, they’re made from a variety of caffeine-free ingredients, such as flowers, herbs, and fruit.

HOW MUCH GREEN TEA IS OPTIMAL?

Studies that explore the benefits of green tea show conflicting evidence about exactly how much you should drink each day. According to various studies over the years, drinking 2-3 cups of green tea in a day is considered to be optimal for a person.