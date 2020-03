Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, anthocyanins, and sulfur which are antioxidants.

Cabbage is an unsung hero among the vegetables that are a regular in your kitchen shelf. This leafy green, red or white vegetable belongs to the Brassica family and comes with an great nutritional profile.

NUTRITIONAL PROFILE OF CABBAGE

Commonly used in almost every part of the world, cabbage is a good source of dietary fibre, calcium, vitamins B6 and C. This low-calorie vegetable also comes with magnesium, potassium and manganese.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CABBAGE



This kitchen companion is rich in antioxidants. This is what makes it one of the best health buddies that you’ll evet have.

Supports digestion

Crunchy as it is, cabbage is rich in insoluble fibre which keeps your digestive tract in good health. Moreover, these insoluble fibres add up to your gut-friendly bacteria. The high fibre-content also helps in better bowel movements and eases constipation, essential for healthy digestion.

Improves heart health

Cabbage is a great source of polyphenols. They help in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and prevent platelet build-up. Cabbage can also control your cholesterol levels.

Improves your skin health

Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin that helps in collagen formation. It is a protein that gives your skin its structure and flexibility.

Helps in weight Loss

Being low in caloric value, cabbage can be your perfect weight loss aid. Also, its high-fibre content makes you feel full for long in very few calories. This reduces your food intake. Portion control is crucial for shedding those extra kilos.

Prevents cataract

Cabbage helps in preventing cataract. It is a rich source of beta-carotene, which promotes good eye health and delay cataract formation.

Boosts brain power

Cabbage is a pretty powerful brain food. It contains vitamin K which helps nerves from getting damaged and decayed. Therefore, consuming cabbage can actually help in boosting your brain’s health.

Strengthens your bones

Minerals in like calcium, magnesium, and potassium in cabbage are very essential and protects you from brittle bones.

Maintains blood pressure

Cabbage, especially the one in red colour, is said to be a good source of anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid. It is associated with central blood pressure and lower arterial stiffness. Due to this, cabbage also helps in preventing heart diseases.