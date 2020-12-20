Rice is a staple food for more than half of the world’s population. Filling and full of flavor and aroma, the grain forms the base of many favorite dishes for many. But when it comes to the choice of white versus brown rice, which is better for your health? Here’s what you need to know to make the right dietary choice for you. Also Read - Can you eat rice on a weight loss diet? Find out

The most popularly used form of rice is definitely white rice. We get white rice when the rice bran is removed, and the rice is polished. It contains 90 per cent carbohydrates, 2 per cent fat and 8 per cent protein. Also Read - Weight loss diet: No need to ditch rice completely

Brown rice is the naturally occurring form of rice. It contains most of the bran, which is the nutrient-rich part of this type of rice and it is not processed. But when compared with white rice it has a higher percentage of fat and a lower percentage of carbohydrates. Also Read - Brown rice: The ultimate beauty enhancer

White rice Vs Brown rice – The Nutrients Availability

White rice is a brown rice with the bran and germ removed. The bran and germ both contain valuable nutrients. As a result, white rice is lacking in some antioxidants, B vitamins, minerals, fats, fiber, and a small amount of protein.

Brown Rice Vs White Rice: Which One Is better?

Brown rice is high in nutrients such as manganese, thiamine, niacin, phosphorus, and magnesium, and white rice is often enriched, so it is a good source of folate, niacin, thiamine, iron, selenium, and manganese. But when it comes to weight loss, brown rice is the better choice, because it is lower in calories and higher in fiber than white rice. Here are some more reasons why this rice can be a better option.

#Calorie Considerations

The only way to lose weight is to eat fewer calories than you burn each day to create a calorie deficit. A 1-cup serving of white rice has 242 calories. Choose brown rice instead and you can eat the same amount of rice for 218 calories, saving 24 calories.

#Beneficial Fiber

Not only is brown rice lower in calories, but it’s also higher in fiber than white rice. Each 1-cup serving has 3.5 grams of fiber, or 14 percent of the daily value, compared to just 0.6 gram of fiber in the same amount of white rice. Fiber helps you lose weight by slowing the emptying of the stomach so you feel full longer, which helps you eat less. It may also reduce the number of calories you absorb from macronutrients, such as fat and carbohydrates.

#Helps To Manage Your Cholesterol Level

Heart disease is a serious problem affecting youngsters in urban India today. In order to keep your heart healthy, it is important to reduce cholesterol which blocks up your arteries and can cause atherosclerosis. The bran of brown rice is rich in unsaturated oils which help in keeping your cholesterol levels in check. Here are a few more foods to reduce cholesterol.

#Brown Rice Has Anti-Inflammatory Properties

One of the best reasons you should have brown rice is that it has anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants. This also helps your body to remain fit and get rid of inflammation.

#Brown Rice Helps In Burning Fat Faster

Another reason you should prefer brown rice over white rice is that it is great when it comes to burning extra body fat. A study conducted by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that people who consumed a low-calorie diet lost more belly fat as compared to the ones who consumed refined grains. Brown rice is loaded with iron, potassium, vitamins, and other essential nutrients. You may feel full after eating a bowl of brown rice and eating them is not at all fattening.

Given the fact that brown rice is loaded with nutrients and rich in fiber, it goes without saying that choosing brown over white rice is a healthy idea.