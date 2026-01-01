Brown Rice vs. White Rice: Which Is the Healthier Choice for Your Diet?

Rice is a stable food in most of the countries with 90% of total global production from Asia. It is mild in taste yet rich in nutrients that have several health benefits. There are about 110,000 varieties of rice, which are categorised after post-harvest processing into several colour, shapes and sizes. Healthcare professionals claim that rice is a good source of phosphorus, manganese, selenium, magnesium, iron, folic acid, thiamin and niacin, but it is low in fibre and fat.

Given many options available in the market, it is common to get confused when choosing the right type of rice for greater health benefits. Brown rice and white rice are the two most common types of rice and are widely debated for their nutritional benefits. Here's what researchers say about the two types of rice and which one can have a healthy impact on your health when consumed daily.

Brown Rice Vs. White Rice

Brown rice is a whole grain that consists of all parts of the grain, including the fibrous bran, the nutritious germ and the carb-rich endosperm. It is chewy in texture and takes a while to cook when compared to white rice. On the other hand, white rice has had the most nutritious parts of the grain removed, i.e., the bran and germ. But they are easier to cook and digest, including softer in texture.

Benefits Of Brown Rice And White Rice

The natural components found in brown rice are known to help lower cholesterol levels, maintain thyroid balance, reduce risk of stroke and certain types of cancers, and have a wide culinary versatility. Additionally, the Harvard Health notes that consuming white rice has been found to be associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, while eating brown rice is linked to a lower risk.

Comparing GI Score Of Brown Rice And White Rice

A glycaemic index (GI) is a scoring system that helps to rank from 0 to 100 based on how much certain types of food can increase your blood sugar levels, including brown rice and white rice. According to professionals, the lower the GI score of a food, the lower and slower your blood sugar climbs after you consume rice. The Harvard Health notes, "White rice has a high glycemic index, in the range of 73 4. Brown rice is categorized as a medium glycemic index food, with a GI of 68 4."

According to Healthline, if you're looking for a rice that consists of all the essential components that promote your wellbeing, then brown rice has a slight advantage over white rice when it comes to nutrient content, as it is loaded with more fibre and antioxidants, including vitamins and minerals.

"For comparison, 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of cooked brown rice provide 1.6 gramsTrusted Source of fiber, whereas 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of white provide only 0.4 grams of fiber." Healthline states. "In the US and 5 other countriesTrusted Source, white rice is required to be fortified with iron following the milling process, which is why white rice is shown below to have more iron than brown rice."