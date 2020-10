It is very easy to make onion tea and it takes just a few minutes to brew a cup. But it is a potent beverage that can save you from many diseases. @Shutterstock

When it comes to healthy beverages, onion tea may be the last thing on your mind. Maybe, you have never even heard of this drink. But before you turn your nose up, you must know that this is one of the best immunity-boosting teas that you can make for yourself. Usually, when we talk of boosting immunity, we immediately turn to turmeric, basil and ginger. These are very effective, no doubt. But onion tea is a relatively unexplored option that can offer amazing health benefits too. It can offer protection from the common cold and cough and boost your energy levels. Regular intake will also help you regulate your blood pressure levels.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF ONION TEA

It is very easy to make onion tea and it takes just a few minutes to brew a cup. But it is a potent beverage that can save you from many diseases.

It offers protection from the common cold

In the cold winter months, a cup of this beverage can be therapeutic. Cold and coughs are common ailments of winters. This tea can offer protection against these diseases by boosting the antioxidants in your blood, which strengthens your immunity. Onions contain potent anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds that help keep cold, cough and flu at bay.

It helps regularize your cholesterol levels

Onions are a rich sourced of flavonoids called quercetin. This compound can help you control your cholesterol level. It does so by promoting the production of good cholesterol and reduces bad cholesterol in the body. This, in turn, will ensure that you enjoy good heart health too. Have a cup or two of this brew every day for best results.

It can keep blood sugar levels under control

Onion tea is also very beneficial for diabetes patients. A study in The Journal of Medicinal Food says that onions tend to lower the risk of blood sugar spikes. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties help reduce symptoms of diabetes.

It is good for the digestive system

Onions are also a good source of inulin, which is good for gut health. Regular intake of onion tea will preserve your gut health and keep ailments like indigestion, constipation and bloating at bay.

You will sleep better

One cup of onion tea daily helps you get better sleep. Onions contain L-tryptophan, a form of amino acid, which is a natural sedative. It also helps in reducing stress levels, which, in turn, helps you sleep better.

It is good for hypertensive patients

High blood pressure or hypertension is the cause of many cardiovascular issues including heart attack and stroke. The flavonol and quercetin in onion tea helps control your blood pressure. The sulfur in this food helps dilute the blood. This prevents blood clots from forming.

HOW TO MAKE ONION TEA

Boil one and half cup water. Add one chopped onion, 2 to 3 crushed garlic cloves and 1 bay leaf to the boiling water. Boil for some more time till the water changes colour to a deeper hue. Strain and take it out in a cup. Add some honey and cinnamon powder for taste. You may also add some cinnamon when you are boiling the water. Add a dash of lemon juice to enrich the taste further. Have this every morning on an empty stomach for best results. You can also have another cup in the evening.