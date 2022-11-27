Breakfast Oats Recipes For Fast Weight Loss

Oats are one of the few comfort foods that are as good for you as it is just plain good. Scroll down to check out some amazing recipes using this superfood.

Are you on your weight loss journey? Deciding what to eat for breakfast can be tough. But worry not! We have a solution, here are some amazing, easy, and healthy breakfast recipes that you can make in minutes with just a few ingredients. Guess the item we will be using as the base for these recipes - packed with several essential nutrients, today we will talk about oats.

Why Oats?

This whole-grain powerhouse comes packed with multiple essential nutrients and adds hearty flavors to the breakfast platter. Oats are one of the few comfort foods that are as good for you as it is just plain good. Without any further adieu let's get directly into the health benefits of oats.

Lowers cholesterol levels Great for the heart health Packed with anti-oxidants Promotes healthy bacteria in the gut Great for weight loss Eases constipation Helps get rid of skin irritation and itchiness Lowers chance of colon cancer

Healthy Breakfast Oats Recipes

Add this nutrient powerhouse to your daily diet and see the amazing health benefits. Remember, you cannot lose weight by just adding oats to your diet, following a good exercise routine is also important. Here are easy and healthy oats breakfast recipes that you can try:

Oats-Berries Smoothie

One of the easiest and most affordable recipes that you can try with oats (any kind of oats) is a glass full of smoothies. Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients Required:

Rolled oats Skimmed/almond/oats/soya milk Organic honey, or maple syrup Bananas (riped) choice of berries (strawberries, mulberries, blueberries, etc).

How To Make It

Take a blending jar and add rolled oats, milk, ripe bananas, and fresh berries. Blend everything well. Pour the drink/smoothie into a glass and serve it with some chopped berries or nuts. Voila! your yummy oats and berry smoothie are ready.

Oats Pancakes

This is another easy and healthy recipe that one can try as a breakfast option. All you need are some simple ingredients that are pantry-friendly and make yourself some amazing pancakes that can not only satisfy your sweet cravings but also help your weight loss journey to stay on track. Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients Required:

Rolled oats Banana Eggs Milk (of your choice) Baking powder Vanilla essence Blueberries jam Maple syrup/ raw and organic honey

How To Make It:

Take a blending jar and rolled oats. Make oats flour. Now add the required amount of milk, some cubes of ripe bananas, and egg white, and bled it well. Pour it into a bowl, add baking powder, and vanilla essence, and mix everything well. Now take a pan and form small pancakes using the mixture. Serve on a plate with some blueberry jam and maple syrup.

(Disclaimer: Avoid adding any of the above-mentioned ingredients to your recipe if you are allergic to them. Also, you can tweak the recipes according to your taste and preferences.)