According to a study at the University of Guelph, found that panax ginseng, saffron and yohimbine, a natural chemical from yohimbe trees in West Africa, can boost your libido. Researchers say that ginseng and saffron are proven performance boosters and natural aphrodisiacs. The journal Food Research International published this study. Researchers say that you can ndulge in wine and chocolate But, stay away from the more obscure Spanish fly and Bufo toad. While purported to be sexually enhancing, they produced the opposite result and can even be toxic, they say.

This study also says that people report increased sexual desire after eating muira puama, a flowering plant found in Brazil; maca root, a mustard plant in the Andes; and chocolate. Despite its purported aphrodisiac effect, chocolate was not linked to sexual arousal or satisfaction.

If you’ve been finding it difficult to enjoy your time between the sheets, there are dozens of pills and prescriptions to help. Or, you could take the easy way out, and simply eat the right stuff. You heard it! Consuming certain foods can fuel parts of your mind and body that govern your performance in bed. Some of them, for instance, promote blood circulation; others increase the production of sex hormones and elevate your energy levels.

These nutritional superstars not only boost your libido but also help you meet your daily requirement of vitamins and minerals.

Green Veggies

Known for their vast dietary profile, green vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli, lettuce, and collard greens contain vitamins that catalyze the production of sex hormones. They also contain zinc, which improves the quality of sperm, and manganese and magnesium, which enhance the production of the female hormone, estrogen. Try this simple greens recipe with tahini-miso sauce.

Citrus Fruits

Their sharp flavours stimulate the tongue and the sexual organs and boost your libido. Citrus fruits like orange, kiwi, blackcurrant, and strawberries are known to promote better orgasms, while also improving the sperm count. Prepare this watermelon-kiwi drink for your partner.

Bananas

The vitamin B in bananas converts carbohydrates into energy, which not only keeps your energy levels high but also helps in the production of sex hormones in both, men and women. Add some oomph to the bananas with a caramel glaze.

Olive Oil

Lack of testosterone usually leads to a drastic drop in the male libido. The monounsaturated fats in olive oil help restore the release of this hormone in the body and boost your libido. Go ahead, drizzle your food with more olive oil, or try this olive oil and Brussels sprouts recipe.

Dark Chocolate

Phenethylamine, a chemical found in dark chocolate releases the hormone serotonin, which stimulates the mood and the desire for physical contact. So dig in to a bar of dark chocolate, or convert it into a fresh fruit fondue.

Fish

A natural reserve of omega 3 fatty acids, fish helps boost metabolism, and releases dopamine, which stimulates the pleasure centers of the brain. Also, fish is an excellent source of vitamin B, which improves fertility levels. Enjoy this crispy fish recipe for dinner to boost your libido.

Oysters

One of the richest sources of zinc, oysters fire up the production of testosterone in the male body and support the health of the prostate gland. This in turn boost your libido. Prepare some oyster shooters for him.

