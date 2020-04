Use vegetables like beetroot and carrot to get a health boost. These are packed with antioxidants. They also contain vitamin C, which increases your immunity. @Shutterstock

Boosting your immunity is important now to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all confined to our houses thanks to the lockdown. Because of this, many people are bored and they are increasingly sitting down with a glass of their favourite alcoholic beverage to fight their boredom. This is dangerous because alcohol interferes with your immunity and it can make you susceptible to illnesses and also intensify your stress. So, we have come up with a few alternatives that you can try out. These detox beverages are not only delicious but are designed to strengthen your immune system.

The red veggie punch

Use vegetables like beetroot and carrot to get a health boost. These are packed with antioxidants. They also contain vitamin C, which increases your immunity, improves circulation, regulate blood pressure levels and detoxifies the body. Their iron content purifies your blood too. The ginger and turmeric will protect you from infections and also improve the taste of the drink.

Ingredients

½ cup boiled beetroot

1/3 cup carrot

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon fresh ginger paste

Pink salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Blend all the ingredients together and serve.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric is a natural antibiotic with amazing anti-inflammatory properties. Milk is loaded with nutrients and it is good for overall health. The herbs and condiments that you add for flavor gives you an overall health boost. This is one of the best detox beverages that you can have now to fight the COVID-19 contagion.

Ingredients

A glass of milk

½ teaspoon of turmeric

A pinch of pepper

A pinch of nutmeg

A pinch of dry ginger powder

Sugar to taste. You can also add honey or jaggery instead of sugar.

Directions

Mix all ingredients to together and boil for sometime.

Spicy herbal tea

A cup of herbal tea will not only refresh you but also give you immunity against viral infections. Add healthy spices to it and you have a super healthy detox beverage that offers protection from all kinds of respiratory ailments.

Ingredients

2 cups of water

1 inch piece of ginger

A pinch of cinnamon

Half a teaspoon of black pepper

A few tulsi leaves

One green tea bag

Honey or jaggery to taste

Directions

Add all the ingredients other than tulsi leaves and boil for sometime on low heat. Once it has reduced by half, add tulsi leaves and simmer for sometime. Pour into a cup, add green tea bag and you are ready.

Pineapple punch

This is a detox beverage that will not only improve immunity but also boost digestion and give you relief from all kinds of aches and pains. It refreshes and energises you and helps you deal with high blood pressure.

Ingredients

A cup of cubed pineapple

A handful of washed spinach

A few washed mint leaves

25 ml water

Half a teaspoon of black pepper

Directions

Put all the ingredients in a blender and add ice. Make a smooth paste. Pass it through a strainer and serve chilled.