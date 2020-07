Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin C. But there are many other fruits that can give you a higher dose of this nutrient. @Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has the entire world in its grip. The situation in India is no different and today this country occupies the 3rd position among the worst hit nations. Many scientists have said that we may just have to learn to live with this virus for a long time to come. There is no vaccine as yet for this virus and hopes of having one this year itself seems slim. Therefore, you need to boost your immunity so that your body is able to fight off invading pathogens. The best way to do this is by eating a healthy diet. Vitamin C is one nutrient that can boost your immunity. Recently, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Tripura government distributes Vitamin C- rich fruits and juices to people living in urban areas to boost their immunity.

When we say vitamin C, most of us think of oranges. A medium-size orange contains 69.7 mg of vitamin C, which is actually less than that of many other common fruits. There are so many other fruits that actually contain a higher amount of this nutrient than oranges. Let us take a look at a few of these here.

Guava

The humble guava is actually very nutritious. It is very low in calories. One guava contains about 37 calories, 8 grams of carbs and 3 grams of fiber. But its vitamin C content is much more than orange. A guava of about 100 gms contain almost 200 gms of this nutrient. But to get the entire benefit, eat it without peeling it. But be sure to wash it properly first.

Strawberries

A rich source of antioxidants, these delicious and colourful berries are loaded with vitamin C and other essential nutrients. A cup of strawberries will give you about 100 mg vitamin C. It is also a rich source of folate and other beneficial compounds.

Pineapple

This is a nutritional powerhouse with many essential minerals and vitamins. A cup of this fruit will give you about 79 mg of vitamin C. It also contains manganese, which is rarely found in natural foods. Besides boosting your immunity, pineapples will also give you strong bones and make your digestive system healthier. It is a natural diuretic and can help you lose a lot of weight too.

Mango

This is rightly called the king of fruits. Who doesn’t like to sit down with a bowl of mango on a hot summer afternoon? This fruit will not only boost overall health by strengthening your immunity but also help you lose weight. It is packed with vitamin A, which is good for vision health. A medium sized mango can also give you about 122.3 mg of vitamin C.

Papaya

This is another delicious fruit which comes loaded with vitamin C. One cup of this fruit will give you 88 mg of this nutrient. It is also good for digestion.

Kiwi

This is another nutrient dense fruit that comes with many health benefits. One kiwi fruit contains about 84mg of vitamin C. It is also a rich source of vitamin K and E.