Dates are the sweet and chewy fruits packed with essential minerals and vitamins. They have a higher calorie content than most other fruits. But their nutritional punch offsets any concerns that weight watchers may have because of this. It is a carb-rich fruit with traces of protein. It comes loaded with fiber, protein, potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, iron and vitamin B6. Dates are a rich source of antioxidants too. A date or two ever day will boost digestion and control your blood sugar levels. It can protect your cells from the damage caused by free radicals and bring down your risk of risk of Alzheimer’s disease, heart conditions, macular degeneration and some cancers.

Let us take a look at a few other health benefits of dates.

It boosts cognition

Dates are rich in antioxidants. Regular consumption will improve your brain function. It lowers the brain’s inflammatory markers, like interleukin 6 (IL-6). If you have a high level of IL-6 in your brain, you are at a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Moreover, dates can suppress your amyloid beta proteins. This, in turn, will prevent the formation of plaques in the brain. It is also known to reduce stress and boost memory.

It can induce easy labour

Dates contain compounds that bind to oxytocin receptors and also mimic the effects of the hormone oxytocin in the body. This hormone is responsible for causes labor contractions. It also contains tannins, which can facilitate contractions. Regular consumption of dates towards the end of pregnancy will induce cervical dilation. This will reduce your risk of induced labor. It means you will be in labour for less time and have an easy delivery. However, experts are divided in the opinion regarding this. While some studies have found some truth in this belief, almost all experts agree that more research is needed on this.

It boosts bone health

Dates are loaded with phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium. These nutrients promote bone health and reduce your risk of osteoporosis. If you want to make your bones strong and reduce your risk of fractures, make dates a part of your regular diet.