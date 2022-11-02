Black Tea On An Empty Stomach: What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Black Tea In The Morning

What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Black Tea In The Morning

Dear black tea lovers! It is high time that you should realise the ill effects of having black tea on an empty stomach. Check out the article below for DETAILS.

Are you among those who cannot get out of bed without a cup of warm and freshly brewed black tea in the morning? Well, this article will tell you how you are damaging your body the first thing in the morning, in the name of drinking an energy booster - black tea. So, what exactly happens when you drink black tea first thing in the morning? Lets' know it from the experts:

Why You Must Stop Drinking Black Tea On An Empty Stomach

Drinking black tea first thing in the morning is a big 'NO' for those who want to enjoy the rest of the day on a healthy note. But, why this 'bed-tea culture' is a very bad idea? What health issues does it invite when consumed on an empty stomach? Let's know in DETAIL.

Cause Acidity or Indigestion

Yes, you read that right. Black tea or coffee is extremely acidic in nature and drinking this beverage on an empty stomach can majorly disrupt your body's acid-basic balance. This disruption can further lead to acidity or indigestion.

Leads To Dehydration

Black tea contains a compound called theophylline. This compound is known for causing dehydration.

Constipation

The compound theophylline causes dehydration, which eventually leads to constipation.

Cause Erosion of Tooth Enamel

Black tea is acidic in nature, therefore when you drink black tea or coffee first thing in the morning, it instantly increases the acid levels in the mouth which can cause tooth enamel erosion or other gum diseases.

You may like to read

Bloating

Another side effect of drinking black coffee first thing in the morning is that it can cause bloating, this is mainly because black tea is acidic in nature.

What Is The Right Time To Drink Black Tea?

For the best benefits, experts recommend drinking a warm cup of black tea a couple of hours post-meal. Also, if you are health conscious, make sure to not add sugar to this hot beverage and drink it without milk. Milk tea is dangerous for your stomach health, especially when you drink the first thing in the morning.