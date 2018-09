The Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics advises that most men should eat about 38g of fibre every day, but we end up having just about 15g per day. To give you a background, fibres are of two types: soluble and insoluble. They are together called dietary fibres. While soluble fibre lowers the blood cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease, the insoluble ones help in lowering the risk of diverticular disease.

Eating more fibre makes you feel fuller and for longer. And that’s because fibre tends to absorb water and expand in your stomach. And experts believe that a good source of fibre should provide about 10 per cent of the daily recommended intake per serving. Here’s how you can get them.

Black beans: Black beans are a source of anthocyanins, a compound that gives them the deep purple colour. And studies have shown that these antioxidants may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Bonus: they’re a great source of plant-based protein.

Serving size: 1 cup

Fibre: 15g on an average

Raspberries: With this sweet fruit, you will get an added boost of antioxidants and vitamin C. Small small but mighty, they fight against heart diseases, cancer and age-related diseases as well.

Serving size: 1 cup

Fibre: 8g on an average

Chia seeds: Sprinkle these super-absorbent seeds into your morning breakfast oats, smoothies, salads, yogurt, because they are not only a great source of fibre, but also a wonderful source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help in inflammation.

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Fibre: 8g on an average

Broccoli: Broccoli is an amazing superfood that’s low in calories and high in folate and protects against gastro-intestinal cancers. It also contains vitamin K, which is vital to maintaining stronger bones.

Serving size: 1 cup

Fibre: 5g on an average

Sweet potatoes: This one is a great source of calcium, potassium, and vitamins A and C, which help in maintaining stronger bones and healthy immune system. The potassium in sweet potatoes could also help you maintaining optimum blood pressure, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Serving size: 1 cup

Fibre: 4g on an average