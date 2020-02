Did you know that spirulina is actually just pond scum? This health food that seems to get more and more popular is a blue algae that is sourced from freshwater lakes and ponds. It is what we get when we clean our ponds. This blue green algae is native to Mexico and Central Africa. It is an ancient health food that was popular even among the Aztecs. Health aficionados love the smoothies and salads that contain this beautiful turquois food item. But this pond scum does not just look beautiful. It comes with some amazing health benefits too.

Spirulina is loaded with calcium, niacin, potassium, B vitamins, iron and protein. As such, this is one food that can turn you into a super-healthy person. In fact, it is so healthy that even NASA is toying with the idea of using it as a supplement for their astronauts. Of course, when you think of its origin as pond scum, it may put you off. But when you hear about the many health benefits of this pond scum, you will soon add it to your regular diet. Though it is widely known for its ability to lower your bad cholesterol levels, it has many other health benefits too.

Let us look at a few health benefits of spirulina here.

It can lower your bad cholesterol levels

Many people have this pond scum specifically to bring down their bad cholesterol levels. Because of this, your risk of heart diseases also go down as does the risk of stroke.

It can bring down your risk of many cancers

This pond scum has amazing anti-cancer properties. It is especially effective in preventing and fighting oral cancer. This supplement can also prevent pre-cancerous lesions and help you fight many of the symptoms of all kinds of oral cancers.

It may stabilize your blood pressure levels

High blood pressure can lead to serious health complications like stroke and heart disease. But if you have spirulina every day, you will be able to bring down your risk considerably. So go and enjoy your pond scum smoothie for a health boost.

It may even help you correct your anemia

Anemia is a very common problem, especially in poorer countries. It leads to many diseases and can make you tired and weak. It also weakens your immunity. But spirulina can increase your haemoglobin levels and cure your anaemic condition.

It may make your muscles strong

When you exercise too much, your muscles sustain oxidative damage. This leads to muscle fatigue. Spirulina is loaded with antioxidants. This makes it the perfect food for your muscles. It will not only make your muscles strong but also build endurance.