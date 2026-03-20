Biryani, Seviyan and Sweets: How much is too much on Eid?

Enjoy biryani, seviyan, and sweets this Eid without harming your health. Here are portion control, smart eating tips, and how much is too much during Eid celebrations.

Biryani, Seviyan and Sweets How much is too much on Eid

When the festival of joyful Eid al-Fitr comes, food becomes the main character of all festivities. With delicious biryanis, creamy seviyan, and sweet that is hard to resist, it is simple to overindulge oneself in a month of fasting during Ramadan. Although consuming festive meals is an aspect of the celebration, overeating may prove to be hazardous to your health unless you control it.

Following lengthy starvation days, your digestive system decelerates and is more delicate. Bloating, acidity, and fatigue may be caused by suddenly eating large amounts of oily, spicy and sugary food. This is why portion control and conscious eating is the key to celebrating Eid and not having to disturb your health.

How to track your diet during Eid festivity?

This is how you can eat smart and healthy this Eid

Start Smart, Not Heavy

It is traditionally a good idea to break your fast with dates and water even on the morning of Eid. Dates are a source of natural sugars that do not overwork your system. This should be followed by a light meal, then move on to the heavier foods such as biryani. Having all at the same time can be a shock to your digestive system, so you can feel sluggish.

Biryani: Watch the portions

One of the common Eid dishes, Biryani is usually rich with oil, salt, and calorie. Rather than eating too much, take a moderate amount, one small bowl. It is good to eat it with a fresh salad or raita to complete the meal and help digest the food. You should not rush to have the second servings, you should give your body time to digest what you have already consumed.

Seviyan and Sweets: Get in control of the Sugar Rush

Other desserts, such as seviyan sheer khurma, are stuffed with sugar, milk, and dry fruits. Although delicious, the high level of consumption may lead to the sudden rise of blood sugar levels, with the subsequent energy drop. Limit to a single small portion and attempt to make your dessert more spaced out rather than having several desserts at the same time.

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Stay Hydrated

In Ramadan, you are restricted to a certain number of hours in which can water your body, and this can cause slight dehydration. During the Eid, individuals fail to drink water properly as they are concentrating on food. Consumption of sufficient water in the daytime is beneficial in digestion, in preventing overeating and in energy maintenance. Consumption of sugary drinks or sodas in large amounts should be avoided because they tend to aggravate bloating.

Common mistakes to avoid

Binge eating after weeks of restrained fasting is one of the greatest mistakes that people commit on Eid. A combination of gorging on different dishes, consuming lots of food at a fast rate, and neglecting the amount of food can put a burden on the stomach. It is important to listen to the hunger signals of your body, eat when full and not when stuffed.

Balance Is the Key

You should not totally shun your favourite Eid food. The key lies in balance. Eat foods that have fibre, such as fruits and salads, in your diet and attempt to keep moving around by taking light walks following meals. This helps in better digestion and avoids that bloated feeling.

Overall, Eid is a happy, appreciative, and together time- and the food is a great aspect of it. However, by savouring biryani, seviyan and sweets in moderation, you will party without problems in future. Eating consciously, staying hydrated and limiting what you eat will help you enjoy the Eid and remain healthy at the same time.

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