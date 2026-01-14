Biotin Deficiency: 8 Red Flags You Need To Recognize Early For Preventing Complications

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7 and sometimes vitamin H, is a water-soluble B complex vitamin that is important for the development of healthy skin, hair, nails, eyes, including the nervous system and liver functioning. Biotin helps convert carbohydrates into glucose, which your body uses as energy. Interestingly, this essential vitamin can be found in small amounts in certain foods, but some people cannot meet their daily demands due to certain medical conditions or habits.

What Is Biotin Deficiency? Causes

Biotin deficiency is a medical condition resulting from insufficient biotin that can lead to various clinical manifestations. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), some of the common factors that put people at risk of developing biotin deficiency are individuals "receiving prolonged antibiotic therapy, certain anticonvulsants or total parenteral nutrition." Other factors that could put you at risk of biotin deficiency are excessive alcohol exposure that inhibits biotin absorption and Crohn's disease.

Eight Red Flags Of Biotin Deficiency

A person living with biotin deficiency can result in clinical manifestation which are often nonspecific and can include many symptoms such as:

Hair loss

Dermatitis

Conjunctivitis

Brittle nails

Neurological symptoms

Seizure

Scaly red rashes

Fatigue

The NIH recommends, "Biotin supplementation is commonly marketed for hair and nail health. However, routine high-dose use is unnecessary and may interfere with clinical laboratory immunoassays, potentially causing inaccurate results for thyroid function and cardiac biomarkers such as troponins. Early recognition of deficiency in at-risk populations is critical to prevent complications and initiate appropriate supplementation."

Biotin-Rich Foods

The best way to meet your daily biotin requirement is by consuming plenty of biotin-rich foods. The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Research Council outlines that adults must aim to consume 30 g per day, children 5 g per day and expected mother 35 gper day. Here's a list of biotin-rich foods you can incorporate into your daily life for your overall wellbeing:

Green peas, legumes and lentils,

Carrot, cauliflower and mushrooms,

Egg yolks and boiled eggs,

Organ meat such as liver and kidneys,

Dairy products like milk, cheese and yoghurt,

Seafoods like sardine, mackerel and salmon,

Whole grains like barley and corn,

If this is not enough, you can also add biotin supplements to your daily routine, which typically come in three amounts, and they are 10 g, 50 g and 100 g. However, before taking any supplements, it is crucial to consult your doctor so that the supplement does not interfere with any medications.

Biotin Deficiency Treatment

Healthcare professionals note that management of biotin deficiency involves addressing the underlying issues of deficiency. It also highlights that lifelong treatment with a biotin supplement is necessary for certain people who have genetic disorders that disrupt biotin metabolism like holocarboxylase synthetase deficiency and biotinidase deficiency. "Biotin deficiency can lead to dermatologic, neurological, immunological, and developmental complications if left untreated," NIH concludes.