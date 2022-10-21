Binge Eating During Diwali: 5 Biohacks To Help Your Body Recover From The Festive Season

High carb and sugar-rich foods, late-night parties, no exercise such unhealthy choices during Diwali time can take a toll on your health. Reset your body after festive season with the help of biohacking.

Diwali might be the festival of lights, but it's also the time when we tend to let go of our health goals and give into habits that are detrimental for our body. From late-night parties and drinking to gorging on fried foods focusing on sleep, diet, and our exercise regimen often goes for a toss.

Even though our body is magnificently resilient, the onslaught of the festive season can put it under a tremendous amount of stress. You may think that you can counter your sleep deficit by sleeping for a longer period of time in the days post Diwali, but the truth is when you try to catch up on the Zs, it typically takes your body longer to recover. Similarly, you might just be drinking moderately during the festive time, but there is enough evidence to suggest that even a few drinks can dehydrate the body, cause inflammation, and make your liver work harder. You probably already know what eating carb- and sugar-rich foods can do to your body, but here's a reminder that your favourite mithai and snacks tend to have little to no nutritional value. Not to mention, they also cause your blood sugar to spike.

While you might not always be able to make healthy choices during Diwali time which demands socialising with friends and family, you can make a few changes to your lifestyle to help your body recover. Here are five biohacks to help you reset your body after Diwali so that your journey back to good health easily:

Rehydrate With A Glass Of Lemon Water At 8am

Alcohol yes, even just one glass can dehydrate your body. While it is important to keep drinking water through the day, especially if a glass or two of wine is on the horizon for you, this biohack will help you boost electrolytes in your system, allowing your body to recover. Within 30 minutes of waking up, drink 400 ml of water with 2 tablespoons of freshly-squeezed lemon juice and a half teaspoon of salt. This drink will not only rehydrate your body but also balance your pH levels.

1. Use A Foam Roller For Five Minutes To Combat Muscle Strain

Dehydration, not enough sleep, and lack of movement can put your muscles under a lot of strain, leading to muscle stiffness and spasms. While you definitely need to sleep for at least seven hours every night and drink electrolyte-boosting beverages to undo some of the damage, here is a hack that can help you combat muscle soreness. Use a foam roller on areas that are sore for five minutes to release muscle strain. This will also help boost blood circulation and increase your range of motion.

2. Eat Vegetarian For The Next 5 to 7 Days

Festive foods tend to be high in carbs and simple sugars - causing a big challenge to your metabolic health. Combat the effect they have on your body by including more whole grains and vegetables in your diet. These foods are high in fibre, making them beneficial both for digestion and reducing your sugar spikes.

3. Combat Stress During The Festive Days By Practicing 2 minutes of Gratitude each day

As joyous as the festive weeks can be, they also tend to put us under stress given the magnitude of things we have to all of a sudden manage in a short span of time. So if balancing work deadlines with household chores is stressing you out, close your eyes and focus on the one thing you are grateful for. There is scientific evidence to suggest that gratitude promotes well-being and improves our overall daily task-handling ab

4. Walk Barefoot On Grass For 15 Minutes each evening

Even as you jump from one Diwali party to another, take some time out to walk barefoot on grass in a nearby park. Doing this just for 15 minutes can restore your mind and help you focus in the coming week. Bonus points if you can walk barefoot on the grass during the morning hours and soak up some vitamin D.

The article is contributed by Dr Marcus Ranney, Founder & CEO, Human Edge, a longevity science company. It helps organisations in optimizing their employees healthspan

***