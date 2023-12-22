Be Careful, You May Be Making This Big Nutritional Mistake

According to a nutritionist, the key to optimal nutrition is not found in a static menu. Our bodies thrive on diversity -- different nutrients, colours, and flavours.

In our quest to eat healthy and maintain a proper diet, we may often end up making certain nutritional mistakes that can be counter-productive. One basic error that many people make is that they believe whatever worked for them in the past will continue to work for them even now. But, nutritional needs change with changing bodies, says Bhakti Arora Kapoor, a nutritionist. According to her, what the body requires in childhood, may be different than what it requires in the 20s, 30s, and beyond. Also, many changes may occur during pregnancy, menopause, etc.

The nutritionist took to Instagram to announce that if one is following the same diet that they did five years ago, it is time to stop and reevaluate. "The key to great nutrition isn't a static set of rules; it is a dynamic, personalised approach that changes with you. So, listen to your body," she said, adding that the body is always telling you what is working and what is not.

The expert also said that one must "ditch the diet rut". It means being "stuck in a culinary time warp, following the same diet for years and years". "The key to optimal nutrition is not found in a static menu. Our bodies thrive on diversity -- different nutrients, colours, and flavours. Your go-to diet may have served you well, but it is essential to evolve with your body's changing needs," she added.

According to Kapoor, you can spruce up your meals by incorporating a rainbow of fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and whole grains, because the body "deserves a symphony of nutrients, not a one-note melody".

"Embrace change, explore new recipes, and fuel your body with the dynamic nutrition it craves. Break free from the routine, and let your plate reflect the vibrant, healthful journey your body deserves," the nutrionist advised.