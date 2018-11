Diwali tends to hold a special place for many of us. Along with rangoli, diyas and decorations, foods is also an integral part of Diwali. Toady is Bhai Dooj, and on this occasion, if you wish to try out new dishes for your brother, then opt for these amazing recipes suggested by Neha Kanodia, Consultant Dietician, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield.

1: Apple gujiya

Ingredients:

For the outer pastry:

• 2 cups whole wheat flour

• 1/3 cup melted ghee

• 1/3 cup cold water

• Salt

For the apple-khoya:

• 1 cup crumbled khoya

• 4 medium-sized apple, peeled and chopped

• 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

• 1/2tsp cardamom powder

• 2 tbsp chopped almonds, pistachios and cashew

• 2 tbsp sugar

• Oil

Method:

For preparing the pastry:

• Take a large bowl and sieve the flour and salt together.

• Add melted ghee and you should rub the melted ghee in the flour till the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

• Knead the flour with cold water and make a smooth dough.

• Cover and rest to for half-an-hour.

To prepare sweet stuffing:

• You should heat the pan. Then add apples and sugar and stir on a low flame.

• Add the spice powders and mix well.

• You should add khoya and keep stirring till it melts.

• Add the chopped dried fruits and mix it well.

• Keep it aside till it cools down one you see that the khoya has melted.

Preparing apple gujiya:

• You should make medium size balls of the dough.

• Roll it into a round shape and put apple-khoya filling on one side.

• Apply water on one edge and cover and press the edges together.

• Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan and fry the gujiyas till they turn golden brown.

• Serve hot.

2: Samwat rice upma (barnyard millet)

Ingredients:

200 gms samwat rice

½ cup grated coconut

1 tsp fennel seed powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

2 chopped green chillies

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp lemon juice

Sendha namak as per taste

Finely chopped coriander leaves

1 tbsp ghee

Method:

• Rinse the samwat rice and coarsely grind it.

• Heat ghee in a pan and add fennel seed and cumin powder, chopped green chillies and sauté.

• Then, you should add rice and water till the rice is immersed.

• Later, add red chilli powder and sendha namak.

• Cook the rice for 10 minutes.

• One the rice is cooked then you can add lemon juice and mix well.

• Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves.

• Serve!