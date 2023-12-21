Bhagyashree Swears By The Wild Himalayan Morel Mushroom: Here's Why You Should, Too

Photo: Freepik

Rich in protein and vitamins, these mushrooms are said to be useful in treating colds, fatigue, headache, stomach ache, etc.

There are many interesting and healthy food options available in the country that are unheard of, and among them is the wild Himalayan morel mushroom, also known as 'gucchi'. Actor and health and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree recently highlighted its benefits in an Instagram video that she shared from Kashmir, stating that it is rich in protein. She added that it also contains several vitamins. Take a look at the video.

Bhagyashree said that gucchi is known for its medicinal value, and is found only in the valleys of Kashmir. Packed with nutrients, it is a rich source of fibre, vitamins A, B, D, selenium, copper, potassium, phosphorus, and more.

How can it be consumed?

"You can make gucchi tikka or tandoori gucchi out of it; add it to pulao, biryani or any sabzi," Bhagyashree suggested, adding: "An ideal health food, it is also used for reduction of joint pain, to heal wounds and for gastric problems. [It is] low in calories and carbohydrates, and is fat-free, [making it] an ideal choice not only for vegetarians, but also for weight watchers."

According to foodinfotech.com, gucchi mushrooms change colour from pale grey to brownish grey as they grow, and are found in high-altitude areas where the environment is cold. Interestingly, the gucchi mushrooms of Jammu and Kashmir have even been granted geographical indication tag, and they are among the most expensive ones in the world.

Foodinfotech.com added that morels carry high amounts of vitamin D; they also exhibit "antioxidant activity". "The presence of -carotene and linoleic acid shows its antioxidant properties. Bioactive components such as tocopherols, organic acids, phenolic compounds and carotenoids are present in these wild mushrooms. Anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory activities of these mushrooms are well known. They also possess anti-cancer and anti-hypertensive properties," it mentioned.

These mushrooms are also said to be useful in treating colds, fatigue, headache, stomach ache, etc. Do check with your doctor before consuming them to rule out any specific food allergy.