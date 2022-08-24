Bhagyashree Thinks Green Chilli Is Better Than Red Ones; Benefits To Know

Add green chillis instead of red chillis to your diet if you want to make it extra spicy. And here are all the reasons you should.

Are you someone who loves eating spicy foods? If yes, then try adding green chillis to your diet instead of red chillis. Of course, where the fun would be if not in spicy food. But adding red chillis often makes the meal spicy but not healthy. Heartburn and ulcers begin to appear a few hours after eating, and many people get indigestion from consuming too much red Mirch powder. But there is another way to make your meal spicier without going through this problem. Take cues from Bhagyashree who relies on green chillis to make her food spicy without putting her stomach through her lot.

Check Out Bhagyashree Sharing Her Love For Green Chilli

Recently, actress Bhagyashree took to her Instagram account to share the benefits of green chillis and why she loves to make it a part of her daily cuisine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Health Benefits Of Green Chilli

Green chillies are commonly used raw to flavour chaats, chutney, and salty snacks. They are also frequently used as paste or tempering in numerous curries. You might be surprised to learn that green chillies are not indigenous to India, despite the fact that they may currently be an unavoidable component of any Indian cooking. Having said that, here are the health benefits of green chillies you should know about:

Contains essential vitamins

Green peppers are high in beta-carotene and vitamin C, according to Bhagyashree. It benefits the skin, eyes, and immune system.

Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are chemicals, either man-made or natural, that may stop or postpone certain types of cell damage. This spice is rich in antioxidants and functions as a natural scavenger, shielding the body from free radicals.

May help manage diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes your blood sugar levels to shoot up. According to Bhagyashree, green chillis can help stabilize your blood sugar levels.

Good for cold

It can be a great addition to your diet if you have diabetes. Plus, green chillies contain a compound called capsaicin, which stimulates nasal and sinus mucous membranes. It increases blood flow and thins the mucus produced. As a result, treating sinus infections or the typical cold becomes simple. Dihydrocapsaicin and Capsaicin both lessen the development of fatty deposits on arterial walls.

May reduce cancer risk

Green peppers "decrease" the likelihood of cancer cells forming, according to Bhagyashree.

High in vitamin K

Vitamin K is an important vitamin that helps you deal with blood clotting and strengthening the bones. As per Bhagyashree, green vegetables contain vitamin K, which can help prevent the formation of blood clots.

