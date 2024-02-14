Bhagyashree Relies On Humble Khichdi For Relief From Stomach Woes; Check Out Its Benefits

Khichdi is a staple food in many parts of the country, consumed on special occasions such as pujas -- when it is offered to deities -- and on rainy days. Popular for its taste, it is also eaten on days when one is feeling sick.

Khichdi, a combination of rice and lentil, is understood to be easy on the stomach, aiding digestion and enabling a person to make a quick recovery. It is consumed hot, with ghee and papad, and often with fritters. It is also given to babies to wean them off breast milk.

Recently, actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree shared a video on Instagram, wherein she shared the recipe of a simple khichdi made with moong dal. She said it is quite comforting for the stomach. "I believe the simple khichdi is the most effective home remedy for an upset stomach, apart from being my staple comfort food."

The 54-year-old added half a cup of moong dal to one cup of rice. She also added some turmeric powder, salt, and a dollop of ghee. Then, she added three cups of water and put the ingredients in a pressure cooker.

The actor added that khichdi is great for the stomach on days when it is grappling with acidity, or even constipation. Moong dal, on the other hand, provides the body with protein, fibre and vitamins. Turmeric comes with anti-inflammatory properties.

In the caption accompanying the video, Bhagyashree wrote: "It provides the body with protein for strength, as well as nutrients to help recovery. Easy to digest, it is the ideal meal if you are unwell."

She added that rice is easy to digest and provides one with the energy needed when they are sick. "The chilka moong dal is a protein, with the goodness of fibre. Haldi is anti-bacterial. Salt is needed to help replenish body salts, especially if one has the 'loosies'."

Bhagyashree concluded by saying that ghee creates a protective layer on the "tender stomach lining", so as to reduce the "corrosive effect of stomach acids"; this makes it a must-add to the food.

Best-selling author Luke Coutinho noted in one of his blog posts that khichdi is "super beneficial" for the gut and digestive system, as it "cleanses and rejuvenates your system, can help improve liver function and fight conditions like ulcers and acidity". He added that in order to give it a "nutritional boost and upgrade its healing properties", you must cook it "within the framework of nature" by spices like turmeric (haldi) and cumin (jeera), which can "upgrade its healing properties".

