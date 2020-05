If you are a regular gym-goer, chances are that you must be taking protein supplements to complement your fitness regime. For most people trying to get back in shape or build some muscles, protein shakes are an integral part of their workout routine. Of course, these shakes come with a lot of benefits. They can also help you lose weight. But sometimes, you may suffer from some adverse reactions if you overdo it. Everything is good in moderation. This goes for protein shakes too. Just because it is touted as a health food, it does not mean that you can have it all day through. Moreover, it may not suit some people and they may be allergic to it. Also Read - Want to live longer? Just stop watching TV

So, you need to practice caution and use your own discretion as to how much to have of this supplement. In fact, some studies are now saying that too much of these supplements may be quite dangerous. Here, we list a few side effects of protein shakes.

It can cause kidney damage

Protein shakes are healthy, yes. But too much of it is not. Even if you work out regularly, if you have this in excess quantity, you put extra pressure on your body. Over time, this can lead to organ damage. It is especially bad for your kidney health. So if you have any existing kidney problem or are at risk of it, you need to either avoid it or drink it in moderation. This is because your kidneys have to work overtime to process the excess nitrogen that is released during the process of protein metabolism.

It can lead to nutritional deficiencies

You may ignore other nutrients if you have protein shakes regularly thinking that this is enough for your your health requirements. This places you at a very real risk of nutritional deficiencies. You need a balanced intake of nutrients for overall health. Food-based proteins will give you the iron, calcium, healthy fats and vitamin B-12 that is not there in protein shakes. You also need to add veggies and fruits for a balanced diet. Protein shakes will not give you all the vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals that you need for overall health.

It can make you obese

Yes, this is true. Consuming too much of this supplement can actually make you gain weight. These are loaded with amino acids. Your body is not designed to store the excess amino acids that you consume. You burn it off as fuel or it gets stored in your body as fat. So, if you drink too much of protein shakes, it may actually derail your weight loss goals.

It may give you an upset tummy

These supplements often contain lactose. If you are lactose intolerant, you may have digestive problems. Your intestinal tract manufactures very little lactase. Without this enzyme, your body will not be able to break down lactose. The sugar from lactose therefore moves through your gastrointestinal tract undigested, and bacteria in your gut can feed on it. This causes gas and bloating. You may also experience abdominal pain and diarrhea.