Herbal teas have become a prominent part of a heart-healthy eating plan. Soothing aromatic tea has certainly earned a spot on the list of every fitness enthusiast out there. But one thing people fail to understand is that not everything is created equal and the same goes for herbal teas. The type of tea you drink also makes a difference. While some studies have shown that herbal teas like white tea oolong tea etc. are beneficial for your health some herbal teas can be dangerous. If you too are a tea lover you should know which tea you should avoid