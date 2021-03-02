Herbal teas have become a prominent part of a heart-healthy eating plan. Soothing, aromatic tea has certainly earned a spot on the list of every fitness enthusiast out there. But one thing people fail to understand is that not everything is created equal, and the same goes for herbal teas. The type of tea you drink also makes a difference. While some studies have shown that herbal teas like white tea, oolong tea, etc. are beneficial for your health, some herbal teas can be dangerous. If you too are a tea lover, you should know which tea you should avoid in order to steer clear of any danger. Also Read - Try this stress-busting tea for anxiety and depression

Teas That Are Harmful To Your Health

While some teas are beneficial for your health, certain teas can be harmful. Here are the herbal teas that could be harmful to your health:

Detox Teas

Consuming detox drinks has become a popular practice for people. There has been no evidence that these drinks are beneficial for your health. In fact, detox teas are believed to contain some dangerous drugs and chemicals. While some detox teas are a harmless mix of tea leaves, some teas contain certain ingredients like senna, laxatives, high levels of caffeine, etc. that can lead to problems such as heart attacks, strokes, and even death in severe cases.

Comfrey Tea

Made using the leaves of Symphytum Officinale, comfrey tea is known for treating aches and pains. Reportedly, this tea was used by ancient Greeks and Romans to heal injuries, but it can have some serious side effects. While for someone prone to injury, it is not a good idea to drink it in the long run. It contains pyrrolizidine alkaloids in great quantities can cause severe damage to the liver.

Lemon Flavored Tea

While it is okay to squeeze a fresh lemon into your tea, you should avoid a lemon-flavoured tea bag. Tea leaves used in these preparations are low in quality and contains a high amount of noxious metal that can worsen heartburn symptoms in people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). It is advised that you should remove your tea bag or leaves from your brew adding the lemon, which affects alter your pH.

Kava Tea

Kava tea has recently got widespread attention for its relaxing and stress-producing properties, but it also has side effects. According to the US Food and Drug Administration has warned the products containing kava can lead to liver damage. It is advisable to consult your doctor who will recommend medication and advice you on its dosage.

St. John’s Wort

St. John’s wort is a yellow, star-shaped flower that is believed to treat symptoms of depression. But drinking St. John’s wort tea can be harmful to people suffering from heart problems. Studies have shown that it can be severely dangerous for people who are taking blood thinners or cardiac medications for heart failure.