It is quite possible that thanks to the extended COVID-19 lockdown, you have started putting on weight. Lack of exercise, lazing around the house and unhealthy foods may have expanded your waist more than you may have anticipated. Of course, you need to start moving around, do some housework and take up some regular exercise if you want to lose all the extra kilo that you have piled on. But this may really not be enough to help you lose weight fast. With easing of restrictions, you may soon have to resume your life outside the confines of your home. And, you will definitely not want to show off your weight gain. But don’t worry. There are a few foods that can help you lose weight fast. Just add probiotics to your diet. Also Read - Top 5 vegetarian foods to alleviate your depression

Many commonly available foods contain probiotics that will not only help you lose weight but also improve your overall health by boosting your digestive health. If you are willing to lose weight, start consuming probiotic foods as these fasten weight loss by eliminating bad bacteria from the body. Here, we list a few of them. Also Read - Today health tips: No-diet, no-workout rules to lose weight

Role of probiotics in in weight loss

If you want to lose weight, the first this you need to do is improve your digestive health. If your gut is in good health, your metabolism will also get a boost and your will be able to carry on its natural detoxification process easily. Probiotic foods contain live bacteria that are good for gut health. They feed off the bad bacteria in your stomach and give a boost to the good bacteria that live in your stomach. This helps you lose weight faster. Also Read - Antioxidant diet: It can help you lose weight too

Here are a few foods with probiotics that you can easily add to your daily diet.

Yogurt

Yogurt is made of fermented milk. This is an excellent source of probiotics and has many health benefits including weight loss. It is a good source of calcium and contains beneficial gut bacteria. Go for the fresh variety. It will also satisfy your hunger pangs and prevent you from overeating.

Cold Potatoes

This is one of the best probiotic foods that you can add to your diet other than yoghurt. Just peel and boil some potatoes. Let it cool completely. Cold potatoes contain resistant starch that increases insulin sensitivity. These are one of the most weight loss friendly foods that you can easily add to your diet.

Raw Bananas

These have natural probiotics that can make you lose weight fast. These are also a good source of resistant starch which promotes healthy gut microflora to induce quick weight loss. Raw bananas are also a good source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. This improves overall health.

Dark Chocolate

No, chocolates are not the culprits when it comes to gaining weight. On the contrary, it contains probiotics that promote digestive health. This helps in weight loss. So you can easily munch on a piece of dark chocolate for dessert without any guilt.