Best foods for TB Patients: Diet Tips to recover faster from Tuberculosis

Best diet for TB patients: here's what to eat for faster recovery from tuberculosis, including high-protein foods, fruits, and nutrition tips for TB patients.

Best foods for TB Patients Diet Tips to recover faster from Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis needs a proper medical treatment and an adequate diet to recover. TB is a bacterial infection and mostly targets the lungs, weakening the immune system, hence the patients tend to lose their weights, feel tired and lack of appetite. A high-protein, well-balanced, and nutrient diet can help TB patients to recover more quickly, become stronger and have better immunity.

Importance of diet to TB Patients

The National Institute of Health says, "Even though the main cause of TB reactivation is ascribed to HIV co-infection, other conditions may also switch the quiescent infection to an active one. These triggering factors include malnutrition, immune suppressive medications, chemotherapy, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, sepsis, drug or alcohol addiction, chronic renal failure, smoking and malignancy".

TB treatment may take several months, and within the time frame, the body requires extra nutrition in order to combat infection and rejuvenate damaged tissues. An unhealthy diet may delay the recovery process, whereas a healthy diet may enable the patients to regain weight, increase energy and boost the immune system.

Here are some of the best foods for TB patients that they can try

High-protein foods

Protein is used in repairing body tissues and averting muscle loss. Protein rich foods that should be taken by TB patients include eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, tofu, dal, beans, and soybeans. Protein and calcium is also good source in milk and curd.

Energy-rich foods

TB patients usually lose their weight and thus, require high energy foods to keep the body weight. The healthy ones would consist of rice, roti, potatoes, sweet potatoes, bananas, nuts, seeds, and healthy oils such as ghee and olive oil.

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Fruits and Vegetables

Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are abundant in fruits and vegetables can be used to increase immunity. The fruit foods such as oranges, apples, papaya, mango and bananas should be consumed by TB patients. Spinach, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, and beetroot are also very useful vegetables.

Foods rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C is also useful in boosting the body immunity and in combating infections. Eat citrus fruits such as lemon, orange, amla and guava.

Foods rich in Iron

Low levels of iron can make TB patients weak and tired. Spinach, beetroot, jaggery,dates, raisins, and lean meat contain iron.

Plenty of fluids

Take a lot of water, coconut water, soups and fresh fruit juices to make the body hydrated and eliminate toxins in the body.

Overall, a proper and balanced diet is very significant in the recovery process of Tuberculosis. The patients of TB should pay attention to high-protein, high-calorie, and high-nutrient food in addition to medicine. Nutrition is also beneficial in accelerating the recovery process, gaining weight and health enhancement. The proper diet plan should always be consulted with a doctor or nutritionist during the TB treatment.

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