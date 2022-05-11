Best Foods For Recovery After A Caesarean Delivery: Be Sure To Include Them In Your Diet

Vitamins are vital for proper body functioning and facilitating essential nutrients. Therefore, vitamins are prime for a healthy body that is required in small quantities. Vitamins can be classified as fat-soluble and water-soluble, like vitamins- A, C, D, E, K, and B complex, and each vitamin has its role to play.

The right nutrition is very important after a C-section delivery. Let us take a look at the three most important sources of nutrition in a mother's diet. Read on.

It is very important that a new mom gets enough rest following a C-section delivery because there is a large amount of blood loss compared to normal delivery. Hence, she should at a nutritious diet after giving birth. During the first few weeks following a C-section, the mother needs to be closely monitored, and she should be assisted in regaining her mental and physical equilibrium. Nutrition is crucial for mothers after delivery. While breastfeeding, it also helps the infant receive the appropriate nutrients, ensuring speedy recovery. In the first few months, a baby can only get nutrition from its mother. Thus, the mother needs to ensure that she eats well both for herself and for her new born.

Let us take a look at the three most important sources of nutrition in a mother's diet - Vitamin C, Iron and probiotic rich foods.

VITAMIN C RICH FOODS

Let us look at a few of the benefits of this antioxidant rich nutrient

Vitamin C foods are crucial for the repair of tissues.

It helps the body produce collagen, which is essential for the construction of brain and skin tissues.

Food sources of vitamin C

Vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and fenugreek leaves are good sources of vitamins A and C, dietary calcium, and iron. Oranges, papayas, watermelons, strawberries, grapefruits and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin C, which aids in fighting infections and strengthening immunity.

IRON RICH FOODS

Haemoglobin is maintained in the body by iron, which helps the body gain back lost blood during delivery. Iron also contributes to the body's immune function.

Food sources of vitamin C

Egg yolks, spinach, broccoli, and dry fruits are excellent sources of iron. The recommended daily iron intake for women older than 19 is 9 mg.

PROBIOTIC RICH FOODS

There is a certain misconception that women should have only fat-free milk and yogurt. Most women's hormones are fat dependent. Switching to fat free versions does not provide the required amount of probiotic nutrition.

Food sources of vitamin C

New mothers should include milk, paneer or yogurts which are natural sources of probiotics. These minerals are essential for nursing mothers.

OTHER THINGS NEW MOM'S NEED TO KEEP IN MIND

Post C-section, your usual activities are restricted as you are advised to rest. Since you will not be able to do much of any physical activity, it is important to control what you eat and avoid consuming anything that will take a long time to digest and increase fatigue. Consumption of caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea should be restricted to one cup a day only as caffeine can cause problems in the baby's growth. Alcohol should be avoided as it can interfere with the mother's ability to breastfeed, and impair baby's growth and development.

(This article is authored by Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, and Fitness & Nutrition Expert)

