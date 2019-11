Next time you go grocery shopping, instead of looking at the number of items you have bought, look at the items you have bought and ask yourself if these items help in ‘fat burning’ or not. Every fat person in this world wants to lose weight for reasons ranging from looking good to living a little longer. The world of internet is filled with weight loss techniques and, while some of these works, most are fads and ineffective. However, there is one method, which has stood the test of time and has always been extremely helpful to people. And, it is mindful eating habits. When we say mindful eating habits, it doesn’t mean fasting or eating fat-burning supplements which are extremely unsafe and unnecessary. It means that you should include more natural fat-burning fruits and other food items in your diet.

HOW FAT BURNING FRUITS HELP

We all know that fat is the enemy. Then how come eating more food helps? The truth is that natural fat burning food items impact the three most common causes of fat accumulation in our body – slow metabolism, hunger and improper functioning of hormones.

Metabolism refers to the process where the body burns off fat to generate energy. If the rate of burning is too slow, fat will accumulate in your body. Fat burners increase this metabolic rate and help remove fat and make you active at the same time.

If the frequency of your meals is too high, your body will not have enough time to breakdown the fat. Fruits and other fat burning food items decrease your appetite as they are extremely filling. When you eat less, you take in less calories and this causes weight loss.

And lastly, hormones, high levels of oestrogen and low progesterone have been linked with stimulating a person’s metabolism rate, which, as mentioned above, can lead to weight gain especially if you are pregnant or menopausal. The truth is that all food items including fruits stimulate metabolism.

FRUITS THAT CAN BURN FAT

When it comes to food items stimulating weight loss, there is no better option than fruits. Juicy, refreshing and delicious, fruits are filled with natural sugars, which makes them filling and help reduce overall food intake. They are also high in fibre and pectin (a naturally occurring substance that helps hold cell walls together) which have been linked with boosting metabolism.

According to researchers, fruits contain high amounts of antioxidants called flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These are generally low in fat, which reduces the amount of calories a person is consuming. But all fruits are not created equal. Aside from calories, they also differ in how they impact our metabolism. While some are responsible for making us fat, there are some that promote fat loss. Here are some science-backed reasons why fruits, in particular, must be included in your diet.

Avocado

The reason avocado is first in this long list is because it is the most unique fruit. While most fruits are filled with carbs, it is filled with good healthy fats such as monounsaturated oleic acid. In addition to these fats, it also contains high amounts of fibre and water, which makes them a powerhouse of energy. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, healthy fats found in avocado can increase carotenoid antioxidant absorption from vegetables 2.6 to 15 times, which is why they should be included in your salad diet.

Watermelon

The first fruit you should consider adding to your weight loss diet is watermelon.

It has only 30 calories per 100 grams. Filled with water, it keeps your stomach filled, thus reducing your appetite and chances of dehydration. Amino acid called arginine found in watermelon has been linked with burning fat.

Guava

Guava is known for its low glycemic index, which makes it perfect for diabetics and the weight they have gained because of diabetes. Filled with fibre, it helps prevent constipation and activates the metabolism process.

Pear

Rich in vitamin C and fibre, pear is one that which gets digested slowly, which helps keep a person feeling full for a long period of time. Aside from helping in weight loss, it can also help in keeping your cholesterol levels in check.

Oranges

Low in calories and packed with vitamin C, orange is a perfect weight loss fruit. An average orange has 47 calories per 100 grams, which is less than the number of calories the body burns to consume it. This is why it is called a negative calorie fruit.

Strawberries

Strawberries are rich in anthocyanins (water-soluble pigments, responsible for colors in fruits and vegetables) which have been linked with boosting the body’s production of a hormone called adiponectin. Adiponectin hormone can further help in boosting metabolism and aids weight loss. Apart from weight loss, strawberries have vitamin C that is known to boost immunity.

HOW TO INCLUDE THESE FRUITS IN YOUR DIET

The most effective way to include these fruits in your diet is by making them your go-to snack in between meals. You can also mix them in your breakfast cereal or add them in yogurt or salad you are taking in lunch. Fruits are naturally filled with sugar, so they can be a direct substitute for your chocolate sundae. Fruit juicing is however not advised. While it is a great way of detoxing your body, and keeping you hydrated, it is not that effective for weight loss. Converting whole fruits in juices leads to removal of fibre. As mentioned above, fibre, in particular, have a major impact on a person’s appetite.