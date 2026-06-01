Best diet for children: Zinc, iron to vitamin B12 - micronutrients every child needs for healthy growth and development

Did you know that a nutritious diet is what helps your kid achieve a healthy and wealthy life? Read on to know what all may happen in your body if your child's diet lacks the basic nutritional values.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 1, 2026 12:58 PM IST

Importance of nutrition in your kids' diet

Over the years, working closely with children from various communities across the country, doctors have come to believe that few things are as quietly transformative as a balanced meal served consistently and with care. The change it brings is often subtle, yet profoundly important. It shows up in small ways: a child who arrives at school alert, a child who participates in class with confidence, one who laughs freely with friends. These moments across the day are not accidental. They are, in large part, a product of what that child ate that morning.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, explained that it is important to look beyond numbers and the discourse and ask a more fundamental question: what does balanced nutrition actually mean in the lives of children?

What Does Balanced Nutrition Really Mean For Growing Children?

Over time, we have narrowed the definition considerably. We tend to speak of balanced nutrition as a checklist: proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals. That is accurate, but it is incomplete. What science also tells us is that nutritional impact is cumulative. A single nutritious meal does not build a healthy child. It is the regularity, variety and consistency of nutrition over time that truly shape a child's development. Research in nutritional neuroscience has shown that micronutrient deficiencies, particularly in iron, zinc, and vitamin B, can affect cognitive function, attention span and memory consolidation in growing children, often before any visible physical signs.

Hidden Signs of Poor Nutrition In Children That Parents Often Miss

This matters enormously when we consider how nutritional gaps actually show up in a child's daily life. We often misread the signs. A child who loses focus by mid-morning is not being inattentive. A child who withdraws from classroom discussions is not uninterested. A child who seems low on energy or hesitant in social settings is not just shy. These are often subtle signs that the body is not getting the nutrition it needs. Hunger affects cognition. Nutritional inadequacy erodes mood, energy and self-confidence in ways we easily attribute to temperament or circumstance. However, often, these are often rooted in something easily addressable. It begins with the daily meal.

What strikes me repeatedly across communities in India is how close traditional home cooking already comes to what nutritionists recommend as balanced meals. Dal, roti, rice, and sabzi prepared with seasonal vegetables and ingredients allow for a variety of well-rounded, nutritious meals. Millets, which many households are rediscovering, offer fibre, iron and calcium in combinations that processed foods cannot match. Indian food culture has never lacked nutritional wisdom. What we have lost, gradually, is the habit of eating it. Ultra-processed alternatives have displaced these native foods, offering convenience at the cost of nourishment. Bringing back dietary diversity, cooking with seasonal and local produce, and reducing dependence on packaged foods are practical shifts that carry real and lasting impact.

Importance of Good Nutrition For Kids

Nutrition for children, however, cannot be the responsibility of a single stakeholder. The Government, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), community leaders, school administration, local suppliers and families everyone carries a part of this responsibility. When parents understand why dietary variety matters, when schools treat mealtimes as seriously as lesson time, and when communities work to keep fresh and affordable produce within reach, the results follow. The ecosystem around a child's plate is wide, and when people across it act with intention, the impact is felt quietly and consistently.

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There is a vision worth holding onto here. A well-nourished and well-educated India is the foundation for a developed India. A well-nourished child grows stronger, curious, confident and driven to thrive. They finish school. They find their footing. And somewhere along the way, without perhaps even realising it, they become the person younger children in their family and community look up to. That connection between the meal and the nation's future is not rhetorical. It is the fuel that powers the growth.

Everything begins with what we put on the plate.

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