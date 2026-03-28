Best cooking oils for Indian kitchens: Why smoke point matters for your health

Choosing the right cooking oil goes beyond taste. Know how smoke point affects nutrition, heart health, and safer everyday cooking in Indian kitchens.

Many of us don't realise this, but eating healthier starts from something very small: the oil in our pans. The rule applies to everything we cook, from the tadka prepared for dal to bhajiyas fried on a rainy evening and coconut curry bubbling on a Sunday afternoon. These daily cooking practices contribute to our long-term health. With obesity, diabetes and heart diseases on the rise in India, cooking oils have become more than just a flavour choice. They play a critical role in disease prevention. At the centre of this role is a concept many home cooks have heard of but hardly follow: the smoke point of the cooking oil.

Why does cooking oil matter for everyday health?

According to Vijay Thakkar, Health Expert and Columnist and Author of Eating Less Is Making You Fat, "Each cooking oil has a temperature at which it first smokes and then breaks down. Once this point is crossed, the oil loses its good components and produces harmful compounds like aldehydes and free radicals. These toxic substances can trigger inflammation, disturb blood sugar and strain heart health. Given India's preference for high-heat cooking, from frying pakoras to tempering spices in hot oil, understanding an oil's smoke point is essential kitchen knowledge, not just a technical detail."

Traditional cooking oils are used across India

Traditional oils are India's strength. What oil does your family rely on most? Most probably, it is mustard oil, sunflower oil or canola oil. However, Indian kitchens hardly ever use just one oil. Multiple oils are commonly used for cooking across India, chosen based on the dish, regional preferences and cooking method.

Best cooking oils for high-heat Indian cooking

Ghee

Ghee remains a popular choice for good reason. It has a high smoke point and enhances flavour while adding warmth to dishes like dal, chapati and vegetables. It also supports nutrient absorption and digestion. This is wisdom our grandmothers followed long before science validated it.

Mustard Oil

In many homes in north and east of India, mustard oil is a staple. Its sharp aroma is unique. Rich in monounsaturated fats and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3, this oil supports heart health and performs well in high-heat cooking, from frying fish to preparing curries and making pickles.

Groundnut Oil

Groundnut oil is widely used in many Indian states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra. It withstands high heat well, making it suitable for regular vegetables and the odd crunchy farsan. It remains a reliable household oil because of its steadiness under a strong flame.

You may like to read

Coconut Oil

Virgin coconut oil performs best at medium heat, adding a clean, rounded flavour to dishes. Refined coconut oil, on the other hand, withstands higher temperatures and works better for frying or searing. Many people find coconut oil easy to digest, thanks to medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that support quick energy metabolism.

Palm Oil

Though not commonly used in Indian homes, palm oil has a high smoke point and strong heat stability. It offers a well-balanced fatty acid profile with nearly equal proportions of SFA's, about 50% and about 50% unsaturated fats. A significant MUFA component of about 40%, similar to the oleic acid found in oils like olive oil, alongside outstanding antioxidants such as carotenoids and tocotrienols (a form of vitamin E). Its stability also helps extend the shelf life of foods.

Palm oil can be used for deep frying, saut ing, slow cooking, curries and drizzling, without compromising cooking performance, one of the advantages of this magical tropical oil.

How to choose the right oil based on cooking method?

So, a health expert advises that you choose oil based on what you are cooking:

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

High heat: Ghee, mustard oil, groundnut oil, refined coconut oil, palm oil

Medium heat: Virgin coconut and sesame: cook on medium heat.

Low heat or finishing: Extra virgin olive oil

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.