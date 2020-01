Each year we see more and more fad diets making an appearance. Some are carried over from the previous year and some are new. Most of these diets promise rapid weight loss and a slim figure. But just how healthy are these diets.

No doubt, some are effective and healthy. But most are unhealthy and can give rise to health complications. Even 2020 will see its fair share of diets. And most people will be tempted to try out at least one of them. This is why, we are listing a few diets that you need to stay away from. At the same time, we also reveal the healthy diets that you can go for.

UNHEALTHY DIETS TO STAY AWAY FROM IN 2020

Here are a few diets that are not backed by any research. The focus is not on balanced meals. These are diets that you can avoid in 2020.

The Werewolf Diet

Here, you have to eat according to the cycles of the moon. You have only juice for 24 hours during a full moon and not eat anything after 6 pm during other moon phases. There is no scientific basis to this diet.

The Keto Diet

This is a very restrictive diet and unsustainable. If you are going on a diet, you need to pick one that will enable you to follow it through. You have to avoid whole grains, fruits and vegetables. This is again unhealthy. This is again a diet you can do without.

Juice cleanses

This can cause dehydration, so you need to avoid this diet. Juicing cleans out your colon but it does very little good otherwise. It is not a sustainable diet. Moreover, you may end up feeling more hungry and this may make you overeat once this diet is over. It can also cause digestive abnormalities.

DIETS YOU CAN FOLLOW IN 2020

All diets are not bad. Here are a few diets you can safely follow in 2020.

The South Beach Diet

This diet will help you lose oodles of weight. At the same time, it will not let you feel hunger. You have to avoid carbs, alcohol and juices. You don’t count calories and you are allowed to have snacks and desserts. You can eat anything but in moderation.

The Mayo Clinic Diet

This is also a healthy diet which focusses on whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Lean protein and sweets are also allowed in moderation. It does not make you feel a sense of deprivation. It is sustain able and healthy.

The Mediterranean Diet

This is the most healthy diets of all times. No wonder it is popular among fitness enthusiasts and celebrities. You eat more plant-based foods like vegetables, salads, fresh fruits, beans, nuts and whole grains. Cheese, seeds and olive oil are allowed. Fish protein is very important here. You are allowed to have moderate amounts of poultry and or red meat with low to moderate amounts of wine daily. It is sustainable and healthy.