Water makes up most of your body weight. It plays a key role in many important functions of the body. For example, water helps flush out waste from your body, regulate your body temperature, lubricate and cushion your joints, aids in digestion, and helps with nutrient absorption. Most health experts recommend that you should drink eight 8-ounce glasses a day, which equals about 2 litres per day. This may not be something new to you. But, did you know that there are best and the worst times of day to drink water?

Research shows that you can reap maximum benefits of drinking water if you drink it at the correct times of day. On the contrary, there's also certain times of day when drinking water can do more harm than good. So, keep reading to find out the best times of day to drink (and not to drink) water.

Drink water right when you wake up

A glass or two of water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach is the best way to start your day. This will immediately help rehydrate your body and wake up your brain from sleep mode. Also, it will help get rid of any toxins that have accumulated in your system overnight, as well as clean and purify your body's internal organs. After drinking water, keep a gap of 30- 40 minutes before putting anything inside your body for best results.

Drink before your meals

Experts say drinking a glass of water 30 minutes before any main meal can improve digestion and help keep your caloric intake in check. Sometimes you may think you’re hungry when they’re just thirsty. So, next time, when you feel hungry between meals, drink a tall glass of water first to see if you’re dehydrated.

Drink before and after a workout

Drinking water before you hit the gym can prevent dehydration during your workout. You should drink a lot of water after your workout to replace the fluids lost through sweat and humidity. Howe much you should drink depends on your weight, health, and the type of workout. You may need to drink more after a vigorous exercise.

Drink Before Bedtime

There are many good reasons why you should drink water before going to bed at night. One reason is that its helps keep your body hydrated while you are sleeping, and this can lower your risk of heart attack and stroke. If you’re dehydrated, your heart must work harder to pump blood, which can increase your heart rate and cause an irregular heartbeat. Dehydration can also thicken your blood which can increase risk of high blood pressure, and heart attack.

Don’t drink water during mealtime

A common mistake that most of us make is guzzling water while eating and immediately after a meal. Try to stop this habit because too much water can dilute the body’s natural juices that aid in digestion.

Don’t drink too much while exercising

It’s important to keep yourself hydrated during a workout but drinking too much water while exercising can cause fatigue. This is because excess water can reduce sodium concentration in your body and deplete your natural electrolytes. You can take a few small sips just enough to coat your mouth and throat during breaks.

Don’t drink water while standing

When you drink water while standing, it goes directly into your stomach with a great force without any filtration. This causes the impurities present in water to settle in the bladder that can have an adverse effect on your kidneys. Also, when you stand and drink water, it travels through the system really fast, which can disrupt your lungs and heart functions. This also brings your nerves into a state of tension, which can cause arthritis and joint damage. So, always sit while drinking and drink it slowly. This allows your body to filter the nutrients better and direct the water to specific areas that need nourishing.

Don’t gulp huge amounts of water at once. This may lead to lack of oxygen in the wind and food pipe, which could potentially give rise to heart problems and lung issues.