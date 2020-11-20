A struggling immune system is something most of us can’t escape. Your immune system health can ebb and flow throughout your life even if you don’t suffer from any health conditions. This is the reason why we need to keep giving our immune system the much-needed boost. The best way to do that is by including healthy foods and ingredients in your diet. Pearl millet or bajra is one such ingredient that can help boost your immunity. Health Benefits Of Bajra Pearl millet or bajra is a highly nutritious and a commonly found millet in India. “As compared to other