Bajra or pearl millet is a widely grown millet in India. It offers an array of health benefits. Ms Honey Thaker, Head Nutritionist at Fitness Science & Nutrition, explains how it helps boost immunity.

A struggling immune system is something most of us can’t escape. Your immune system health can ebb and flow throughout your life, even if you don’t suffer from any health conditions. This is the reason why we need to keep giving our immune system the much-needed boost. The best way to do that is by including healthy foods and ingredients in your diet. Pearl millet or bajra is one such ingredient that can help boost your immunity. Also Read - 5 surprising dietary sources of vitamin C

Health Benefits Of Bajra

Pearl millet or bajra is a highly nutritious and a commonly found millet in India. “As compared to other cereals, it is the richest source of iron and contains an excellent amount of starch, dietary fibres, minerals, and antioxidants,” explains Ms Honey Thaker, Head Nutritionist at Fitness Science & Nutrition. Also Read - Coronavirus Diet: Bolster your immune system with these 6 healthy drinks

She further added that the presence of niacin in these millets help reduce the levels of cholesterol, magnesium helps lower blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart diseases. The high-fibre content helps control blood glucose levels. Moreover, it aids weight loss and prevents gallbladder stones and stomach ulcers. Also Read - Want to boost immunity and keep bacteria and viruses at bay? Have donkey’s milk

Bajra For Immunity

What you eat is likely to affect your immune system. One way to improve your immune system is considering eating foods that promote gut health. Ms Thaker says, “pearl millet is packed with nutrients that support digestive health, which play an important role in enhancing immune functions. However, it is extremely important to not be restricted to the cereal alone.” She recommends incorporating vegetables, fruits, pulses and other millets to your diet as well.

“A complete and balanced diet is what helps the immune system flourish, and that is something you must keep in mind when planning your meals.”

Side Effects

Eating pearl millet doesn’t have any side effects as such, but anything in excess can be harmful. The only problem you could face is a certain discomfort, and other digestive problems as this cereal takes time to be fully digested and may cause such problems. It is essential to cook it well before consumption.

“Apart from that, it contains small amounts of goitrogenic substances that inhibit iodine absorption in the body, which may cause thyroid problems.”

You should consult a healthcare professional in case you are sensitive or allergic to bajra.

How Much Should You Eat?

Due to its high nutritional profile, bajra is a great winter cereal that can be used in various dishes. However, the amount of consumption of bajra depends on a person’s diet, health conditions and nutritional needs. “Bajra roti contains more energy and protein as compared to normal wheat roti. But moderation is key here. Do not consume in large quantities as anything in excess can be harmful.”

Takeaway

Pearl millet or bajra is a rich source of many nutrients including dietary fibres, antioxidants, and magnesium that can help rev up your immunity and keep infections like cold and cough at bay. However, it is important to add other immunity-boosting foods in your diet as well. Also, there are no significant side effects of pearl millet, but it is essential to eat it in moderation. Excess consumption may lead to complications and up your risk of developing thyroid and digestive problems.