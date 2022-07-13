Benefits Of Eating Chia Seeds For Women With PCOD

Are you suffering from a polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD)? If yes, then here are some reasons why you should include chia seeds in your diet to manage its symptoms.

It's no mystery that dealing with PCOS is a difficult thing and keeping your hormones in control is a bigger challenge. What's even more difficult to understand is the inevitable consequences that come with PCOS. Since it is a metabolic and hormonal disorder, it can be hard to keep the ebb and flow of the changes in your body.

PCOS patients experience irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, mood swings, unwanted hair growth and depression. If left untreated, it can lead to the onset of diseases like diabetes mellitus, endometrial cancer and endometriosis. Making certain changes in your life and including the right foods in your diet can help you manage the condition.

Chia Seeds For PCOS

Several studies have shown that including a diet rich in essential nutrients that form a balanced diet can help you control metabolic disorders that come as a side effect of PCOS. It is rich in iron, zinc, calcium and magnesium, all of which can help manage the symptoms of Chia seeds.

Women who have PCOS suffer from uncontrollable mood fluctuations which impact their daily activities. Including chia seeds in your diet can help regulate hormones and normalize menstrual flow. It is also rich in fibre, which is also an important nutrient for PCOS. They are also rich in Omega-3 fats again an important nutrient for balancing your hormones.

Chia seeds have a viscosity similar to that of jelly when combined or soaked in water. Additionally, you can substitute it for eggs in baking recipes that call for vegetarian ingredients. In a nutshell, chia seeds are extremely adaptable and a blessing for people with health issues.

Chia Seeds For Weight Loss

Weight gain is one of the many consequences of PCOS. People who have PCOS can gain extra weight and find it more difficult to keep it off. While all seeds are beneficial, chia seeds in particular offer a plethora of benefits for someone who is trying to lose weight. They are high in carbohydrates and fibre, both of which are essential for healthy bodily function and fat regulation.

Additionally, they are a great source of plant-based protein. According to a study that appeared in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, using chia seed supplements made people feel more satisfied after eating. Fibre-rich foods can help regulate digestion and reduce fat from the body and make you feel fuller, which can help you lose weight to a certain extent.

But Keep In Mind

While chia seeds have gained a reputation as superfoods due to the many health benefits it offers. It is important to practice the rule of moderation if you are thinking of including chia seeds in your diet. Also, consult your doctor before you add these nutrient-filled seeds to your diet.