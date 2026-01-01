Benefits of Drinking Flaxseeds Water On An Empty Stomach: What Happens If You Drink This Daily?

When you drink soaked flaxseeds in the morning, it gives you a lot of health benefits. It's a more refreshing and healthier alternative to tea and coffee. Despite a lot of business concepts about it, flaxseeds are loaded with essential nutrients. They are a rich source of calories, healthy fats, protein, fibre and carbs. They are also rich in thiamine, copper, magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and omega-3 fatty acids. They also contain plant compounds like coumaric acid, ferulic acid, and molybdenum that improve your overall health.

There are two main types of flaxseed available in the market: Golden flaxseed and brown flaxseed. Understanding the difference between them can help you make the best health choice. Brown flaxseeds are stronger and have a nutty taste as compared to golden flaxseeds, which have a mild nutty flavour. In the story, we have covered various health benefits of drinking on an empty stomach.

Flex seeds are rich in essential nutrients. Soaking them and consuming them on an empty stomach can be helpful for people who have diseases like arthritis, asthma, cancer, high blood pressure, hormonal imbalance, heart problems, blood vessel issues and more.

Benefits of Drinking F laxseeds Water On An Empty Stomach

Here are a few benefits of soaking flaxseeds in water that you should know:

Boost Your Digestive System

Start drinking flaxseeds soaked water on an empty stomach if you are dealing with digestive issues. It helps the body maintain intestinal problems naturally. Rich in fibre, legends, and omega-3 fatty acids, they arepowerful antioxidants and act as laxatives, relieving constipation. They also support the treatment of more serious conditions like diarrhoea and constipation.

Helps In Improving Hair Health

Soaked flaxseeds water supports healthy hair growth because it's rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients. It helps protect against free radical damage, which boosts your hair growth.

Promotes Skin Health

Flaxseeds nourish the skin with essential nutrients, giving you clear and healthy skin. They contain good fats, antioxidants, fiber, protein, lignans, and ALA (alpha-linolenic acid. This helps reduce skin irritation and balance androgen hormone levels that are responsible for causing acne.

Maintains Blood Sugar Level

Flaxseeds are rich in dietary fibre that can help in reducing diabetes by regulating insulin and stabilising blood sugar levels.

Helps Lower LDL Cholesterol Level

High cholesterol levels can harm your health, but drinking flaxseed water can reduce them. Flaxseeds are rich in dietary fibre,which improves the movement of stool, increases fat and waste excretion, and helps you reduce both total and bad cholesterol in the blood.

Helps Prevent Cancer

Flaxseeds may help in the treatment of diseases like cancer by impacting how the body processes estrogen. Their natural compound supports hormonal balance, which reduces the risk of certain hormonal cancers.

Helps In Weight Loss

Flaxseed-soaked water can be helpful for weight loss. It swells up when soaked overnight, helping to fill your stomach when consumed in the morning. You don't feel hungry all day long and feel satisfied, and it will prevent you from eating.

How Many Flaxseeds Should An Adult Consume In One Day?

As an adult, it is advisable that you eat only upto 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds daily. This should either be soaked or consumed in the form of a powder. Also, it is highly recommended that one with any type of co-morbidity should first check with his/her dietician or doctor before making any changes to their diet routine.

